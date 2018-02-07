Terminally Ill Children Share What Makes Life Meaningful

Nineteen-year-old hotel waitress Liu Wenxiu was walking in downtown Shenzen, China, when she saw a 16-year-old boy standing on a pedestrian bridge with a knife, threatening to jump. With police unable to get him to come down, Wenxiu, who says she has attempted suicide, herself, told authorities she was his girlfriend and went to talk to the boy.

"He told me he didn't have a home anymore, nobody cared about him and no one trusted him. I said nothing but showed him the scars on my right wrist. I used to be suicidal " Liu told a local news station. "He said he's hopeless, 'So don't waste your time to save me'. But I told him, 'I'm not saving your life, I just want you to realize how silly you are being. Look at me, I've been there and I'm now here,'" she said before unexpectedly kissing him, giving police time to bring him to safety. The pair exchanged numbers and the waitress with a life-saving kiss has stayed in touch with him.

Photo via Peoples (inset) and China Daily