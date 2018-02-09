Kristen Bell Reveals Why She Once Had to 'Breastfeed' Her Husband

Leave it to Kristen Bell to keep motherhood real. The mom of two recently shared a mastitis fix that has us all applauding her quick thinking.
In the latest episode of her new online parenting series, "Momsplaining," Bell chatted with new mom Katie Lowes ("Scandal") about breastfeeding struggles they've faced, from mastering the latch to nursing in public. In their talk, Bell also revealed that she had mastitis three times while breastfeeding and even had to go on antibiotics twice.
Mastitis, the inflammation of the breast that may be triggered by a clogged milk duct, can make breastfeeding really painful. For some women, mastitis can also lead to an infection, showing up as painful lumps on the breast or causing flu-like symptoms such as nausea and fever. (If it gets to this point, get thee to a doctor).
But what do you do when warm compresses and hot showers aren't cutting it for your (non-infective) mastitis? Or in Bell's case, what do you do when you've just stopped nursing, you're in Atlanta and you don't have access to your doctor?
Cue: Dax Shepard.
Bell gave it to him straight.
"So I said to my husband, 'I'm going to need you to suck this out. We can talk about it, we can be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and do it,'" the mom recounted to Lowes.
Shepard went ahead and did it. He pulled out the milk and spat that liquid gold into a cup, just doing what he had to because his wife was in pain, dammit. (That there, folks, is #relationshipgoals).
"I've never been more in love," Bell said.
Mom.me contributor Lorraine Ladish went through a similar thing, when her breasts got so engorged that she begged her husband to drink her breast milk. "Breastfeeding" him was the only way she could release the pressure and let the milk flow to feed her baby.
Hey, it's a pretty genius solution when you're out of options (and don't have this fancy lactation massager). We love that Bell and Shepard weren't grossed out by the idea—because there's nothing gross about life-sustaining breast milk.
As Bell said at the end of the episode, "(Breastfeeding) is your superpower. You are doing something extraordinary! You are able to make another human being survive with this liquid gold."