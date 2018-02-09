Kristen Bell Reveals Why She Once Had to 'Breastfeed' Her Husband

As a nursing mom, I want to see breastfeeding in public normalized and for new moms and moms-to-be to feel confident in feeding their babies while out and about. This is why I absolutely love the Public Breastfeeding Project by Azure Mahara Photography in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Azure's images and the women's stories that go with them truly portray public breastfeeding in everyday situations. And that's something many moms can relate to.

Azure was inspired to start this project as a way to provide nursing moms with support, not shame mothers who didn't breastfeed. She hopes this photo series will allow others to see breastfeeding as beautiful and natural and hopefully give other nursing moms the confidence to nurse in public too.

