Jennifer Garner Sells Girl Scout Cookies Outside Grocery Store

Turns out, if you need a Girl Scout cookie hookup, Jennifer Garner is here for you.
The actress and mom of three (Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5) spent this past weekend like many moms across the country—sitting outside of a grocery store with her kids selling everything from Thin Mints and Do-si-dos.
"Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints," Garner captioned on her Instagram feed alongside a photo of her holding a homemade sign while a random shopper points in her direction.
So, what happens if you didn't happen to stop by that particular grocery store this weekend? Well, Garner offered to hook fans up.
"While my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys," Garner wrote on an Instagram story. "So, if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up."
Sadly, though, those boxes were taken almost immediately.
That said, there's always next year! In the meantime, find your nearest Girl Scout and get your orders in—stat.