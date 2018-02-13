Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Food Allergy Parents Upset Over Controversial 'Peter Rabbit' Scene

byFeb 13, 2018
Photograph by Sony Pictures

Food allergies are not a joke, as the makers of "Peter Rabbit," an adaptation of Beatrix Potter's classic tale, learned the hard way. Since the film's release on Friday, parents and advocacy groups have spoken out about a scene in which the mischievous Peter and his animal friends attack their human archnemesis, Thomas McGregor, with the very thing he's allergic to: blackberries.

It was one attack in a series of takedowns between the critters, who were trying to sneak into Mr. McGregor's garden, but reflects a potentially traumatic event for kids with life-threatening food allergies. While the forest friends pelt him with fruits and vegetables, a blackberry flies into the man's mouth, causing him to choke and inject himself with epinephrine.

The backlash was swift.

Kids with Food Allergies Foundation tweeted a warning about the scene, which noted that it might be disturbing to young viewers with food allergies, and wrote a Facebook post, saying, "Parents should be aware of this before your children see the movie so you can talk with your child(ren) about it. KFA believes that food allergy 'jokes' are harmful to our community. During a reaction, patients require the life-saving drug epinephrine and must go to the nearest hospital for follow-up treatment. The very real fear and anxiety that people experience during an allergic reaction (often referred to as an impending sense of doom) is a serious matter."

The KFA and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America also wrote a letter to Sony and the filmmakers, noting that Sony has used food allergies as weapons and punchlines in children's movies before, including "The Smurfs" and "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs," and calling on the studio to work together to promote safe environments for those with food allergies.

Angry parents say that the scene pokes fun at a condition that many people already don't take seriously, but should. From a 5-year-old classmate trying to shove a strawberry into an allergic girl's mouth to the preschooler who died from a grilled cheese sandwich, stories of food allergies taken lightly are still common.

Brayden Drey, a 7-year-old with severe allergies, told the New York Times that he didn't like the scene and was afraid and upset that Mr. McGregor had to use an EpiPen to inject himself with epinephrine.

"People that don't deal with this don't understand," said his mom, Nicole Drey, who has spent years helping Brayden deal with bullying and everyday food allergy challenges.

Sony issued an apology yesterday: "Food allergies are a serious issue. Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit’s archnemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way. We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize."

But not everyone thinks the studio should have apologized in the first place.

"Sony shouldn't have apologized for pretty conventional storytelling in the service of a standard character arc. Yes, Peter uses Thomas’ allergy against him in a moment of cruelty, but the emergency is quickly solved ... and Peter’s behavior is not remotely viewed as positive or becoming of a true onscreen hero (Paddington would not have approved). He’s a flawed onscreen hero acting in a poor way who later changes his behavior and becomes happier as a result," wrote Scott Mendelson for Forbes.

Others also say that some parents are taking it too seriously. Slapstick violence between two enemies has been a part of children's shows for a long time (e.g., Tom and Jerry, or Elmer Fudd and Bugs Bunny).

Looks like Peter Rabbit dug up more controversy than he thought in the garden.

Related Gallery

10 Signs of Childhood Allergies

by Sep 19, 2017
1 / 10
Getty Images
1 / 10

When it comes to allergic reactions involving children's lungs, asthma could be the culprit. So keep an eye out for sudden-onset signs, whether kids are indoors or out.

“Symptoms from allergens can be acute if you are exposed to a new animal or when you go outside to play sports when it is warm,” says Dr. Brian Schroer, a pediatric allergist at the Cleveland Clinic. “These symptoms are often coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath.”

Avoiding the source is your kid's best bet for reducing asthma symptoms, so visit your doctor to locate the allergen.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

Jennifer Garner Sells Girl Scout Cookies Outside Grocery Store

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Blake Lively Gets Real About Her 61-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

Feb 13, 2018

Food Allergy Parents Upset Over Controversial 'Peter Rabbit' Scene
Feb 13, 2018

Jennifer Garner Sells Girl Scout Cookies Outside Grocery Store
Feb 12, 2018

Mom Warns of Bottle Propping After Baby Dies
Feb 12, 2018

Is Procedure to Help Babies 'Latch On' Worth It?
Feb 09, 2018

Kristen Bell Reveals Why She Once Had to 'Breastfeed' Her Husband
Feb 09, 2018

More Kids Affected by Alcohol in the Womb Than Originally Thought, Study Says
Feb 08, 2018

First Gerber Baby With Down Syndrome Draws Mixed Reactions
Feb 08, 2018

Terminally Ill Children Share What Makes Life Meaningful
Feb 07, 2018
More Results