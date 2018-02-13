Food Allergy Parents Upset Over Controversial 'Peter Rabbit' Scene

When it comes to allergic reactions involving children's lungs, asthma could be the culprit. So keep an eye out for sudden-onset signs, whether kids are indoors or out.

“Symptoms from allergens can be acute if you are exposed to a new animal or when you go outside to play sports when it is warm,” says Dr. Brian Schroer, a pediatric allergist at the Cleveland Clinic. “These symptoms are often coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath.”

Avoiding the source is your kid's best bet for reducing asthma symptoms, so visit your doctor to locate the allergen.

Share This on Facebook?