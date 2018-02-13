Blake Lively Gets Real About Her 61-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

Blake Lively has proven that it doesn't matter who you are, shedding postpartum weight is hard work.
After giving birth to her second child, Ines, in 2016, the 30-year-old "Gossip Girl" met up with her inner critic.
Her response: Slow and steady wins the race.
"Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," Lively wrote on the social-media platform to celebrate her recent weight loss.
After thanking her trainer, she wrote, "10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."
Don Saladino, Lively's trainer, was equally as proud of his student, boasting, "Couldn’t be more proud @blakelively! 61 pounds in 14 months after baby number 2! Doesn’t she look awesome?"
This isn't the first time the young actress has gotten real about postpartum weight loss. In 2016, she shared her struggles with Australian radio station KIIS 1065.
“After I had a kid, I thought, ‘OK, this is what my body looks like. This is amazing. I earned this body,’” she said after giving birth to her first daughter, 3-year-old James.
But amazement aside, she also admitted that it’s hard when “you feel like you’re never going to get your body back again.”
She attributed the weight loss to cutting out gluten and soy while maintaining a balanced diet—consisting of protein, carbs and vegetables—and exercise.
"Once you remove soy, you realize you’re eating no processed foods,” she said. “So that’s basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out."
It took just over a year for Blake to lose the weight after having a second child, and her results are a stunning reminder of what we can accomplish if we stick to our guns. Yes, even those guns.