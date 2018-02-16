Woman Throws Tantrum on Plane Over Sitting Next to a Baby

On an Endeavor Air flight (a subsidiary of Delta) earlier this month, angry screams could be heard, but not from a baby—from a grown woman who was complaining about being seated next to an 8-month-old.
Marissa Rundell was with her baby boy Mason on a flight ready to depart from JFK International Airport in New York for Syracuse, New York (a flight that is only a little over an hour, mind you), when a woman got on the aircraft and began swearing up a storm about being seated at the back of the plane and near a "crying baby."
"She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said, 'This is f---ing ridiculous. It's bulls--- having to sit in the back of the plane," the 19-year-old mom from Rochester, New York, recounted.
When Rundell asked the woman to watch her language, she was told to "shut the f--- up and shove it."
The flight attendant, Tabitha, came over to ask what the problem was, which is when Rundell started recording the interaction and posted the now-viral video on Facebook.
"This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason. [N]ow she has no way home today. Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us," the mom wrote.
In the video, the irritated woman, later identified as a New York state government employee, asked to be seated somewhere else, saying, "I'm not sitting near a crying baby." (P.S. The baby was not even crying. And even if he was, that's just what babies do!)
When Tabitha told her they could put her on the next flight, the woman was furious and asked the flight attendant for her name (which Tabitha promptly gave, along with her employee ID number).
"I work for the governor," the woman threatened. She later added, "You may not have a job tomorrow."
After Tabitha told another crew member she wanted the woman off the flight because she was screaming at a woman and her baby, the woman started apologizing.
"I’m not screaming. I’ll be quiet now. Please. OK? I’m sorry. I was really stressed out," the woman said.
The woman also tried to argue with the gate agent and was removed from the flight.
"We ask that customers embrace civility and respect one another when flying Delta," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News. "This customer's behavior toward a fellow customer on a flight from New York to Syracuse was not in keeping with those standards. We appreciate our Endeavor Air flight attendant's commitment to Delta's core values and apologize to the other customers on board Flight 4017 who experienced the disturbance."