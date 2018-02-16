Woman Throws Tantrum on Plane Over Sitting Next to a Baby

Flight booked, hotel reservation made: vacation, here you come! All that's left is that minor detail of navigating travel with a new baby in tow. (Sure makes you long for those single days when your only dilemma was window or aisle, huh?) Don't fret. You can have your beach getaway and breastfeed, too. We got the lowdown on traveling with baby from Meg Collins, founder of the wildly popular Lucie's List (a gear and advice blog) and author of "Flying with Baby"—a must-read for any mom just entering the world of changing diapers on a plane (more on that to come). Get ready for one memorable adventure.