Some Airlines Are Forcing Kids to Sit in Separate Sections

United Airlines lost 10-year-old Phoebe in 2012, when she was traveling from San Francisco to Traverse City, Mich. as an unaccompanied minor. She had a layover in Chicago, according to ABC News, but since no attendant met her at the gate to help her make the connecting flight, she missed it. When the girl tried to tell airport personnel what happened, she was told again and again that she needed to wait. Her parents were informed of the mishap only after the camp called to say Phoebe never made it.