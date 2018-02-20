Target Has a New Subscription Box for Baby Clothes and We're Excited AF

Target is making it really hard for us not to give them every penny we have. Adding to the list of mom-approved services is their latest subscription box for baby clothes from their freaking cute and popular clothing line, Cat & Jack.
Cat & Jack got heart-eyes for days last year when they first launched a line of sensory-friendly clothing and adaptive pieces for kids with special needs and disabilities.
Now, with the baby outfit subscription box, moms don't have to stress about shopping for an ever-growing baby either. Gone are the days you'd spend an exorbitant amount of time looking up and down aisles for styles you like.
Every season, the company's designers will curate six to seven of their favorite clothing items, from snuggly bodysuits to cute and comfy baby leggings. You'll select the gender and size needed for the first box, and they'll automatically send you the next size up for every season after until your baby hits the 24-month size.
If you don't like what you get or if something doesn't fit, you can return the items in-store or through the mail within 365 days (that's a lot of time, even for busy mamas!).
The one-off boxes go for $40 each and even include a surprise gift. If you decide to subscribe to a year's worth of boxes (shipped seasonally not monthly), you can get 5 percent off.
Plus, your little one will be ahead of the trend, as the clothes you'll get won't be released in stores yet. Parents everywhere are obsessed with the Cat & Jack line, so we have no doubt what you get will be nothing short of adorable. (We
kind of really want some in adult-sizes too, please!)
Limited quantities are available, so put the box on your baby registry and wishlists now!