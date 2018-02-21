Toddler Breaks Leg After Getting Caught in Escalator

We all know the saying “beauty is pain,” but can it be downright dangerous? Shapewear smooths out all those unwanted lumps and bumps, and six-inch stilettos make legs look oh-so-sexy. But what happens if said shapewear is cutting off your circulation and said stilettos squish your feet to the point of deformity?

Hidden inside some of our favorite fashion choices are scary things like fungal infections, hammertoes, and even hunchback! Here are seven fashion hazards that can be bad for your health.