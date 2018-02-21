Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Toddler Breaks Leg After Getting Caught in Escalator

byFeb 21, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Andrea Diaczek said she did everything right when she went down an escalator with her 2-year-old son, Julian, at the Vancouver International Airport last week.

"You're holding onto your child and you're holding onto the railing. And you're not fooling around, you know. You're not leaning over and he's not crawling on it," she told the Canadian Press.

Still, in a heart-stopping moment, her toddler ended up getting caught by the escalator. The Canadian mom from Calgary heard a squeak and saw the toe of Julian's boot entrapped inside of the stair. Before she knew it, she was trying to yank him out, but the escalator's teeth had sucked in most of the shoe.

"He was screaming. I think initially when his toe was stuck and it got run through the side it was just a bit of shock, but then his leg got twisted around backwards," Diaczek told local radio station 660 News.

Diaczek also screamed for help. Someone pressed the emergency stop button and several people, including her Diaczek's husband, ran to help. A bystander handed her some scissors, which she was able to use to cut her toddler free from what was left of his boot.

Apart from the broken leg and some swelling, bruises and cuts, the mom said Julian is OK. She hopes other parents would also be more aware of the dangers of escalators. (Really though that horrifying incident in 2015 when a mom pushed her child to safety before she disappeared into the gap shook us to the core).

“He's good but I would say he’s lucky," the 22-week-pregnant mom told The Vancouver Sun. "I can imagine a bare foot and a little foam flip-flop. Yes, his boot got stuck, but it also gave him a little bit of protection."

A spokeswoman for the airport said the incident has opened an investigation. An ambulance was called to provide medical care for the child, and a maintenance crew inspected the escalator before it was started again.

"Safety and security is our top priority and it’s at the core of everything we do, and we will certainly implement any enhancements necessary pending the outcome of our investigation," the airport said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there were about 11,000 escalator-related injuries in 2007 (the latest data we could find), which isn't far off from their 1992 to 2003 data that about 10,000 escalator-related injuries requiring emergency room treatment were reported annually. During this 10-year period, 24 non-work-related deaths occurred, mostly from clothing becoming trapped or head injuries from falls.

"Caught-in" injuries for children under 5 were mainly from their hands or footwear (or dangling laces) getting entrapped in an escalator comb plate at the top or bottom of the escalator or in the space between the moving stairs and the escalator sidewall.

According to safety tips by the CPSC, when using an escalator with children, be sure their shoes are tied before getting on the escalator. Hold their hands and don't let them sit or play on the escalator. Stand in the center of the step, facing forward, and avoid the side of steps where entrapment can occur. Don't bring children onto escalators in strollers, walkers or carts, and make a mental note of where the emergency shutoff buttons are in case you need to stop the escalator.

Related Gallery

Health Dangers Hiding in Your Closet

byShape Magazine May 19, 2012
1 / 8
Veer
1 / 8

We all know the saying “beauty is pain,” but can it be downright dangerous? Shapewear smooths out all those unwanted lumps and bumps, and six-inch stilettos make legs look oh-so-sexy. But what happens if said shapewear is cutting off your circulation and said stilettos squish your feet to the point of deformity?

Hidden inside some of our favorite fashion choices are scary things like fungal infections, hammertoes, and even hunchback! Here are seven fashion hazards that can be bad for your health.

RELATED

Target Has a New Subscription Box for Baby Clothes and We're Excited AF

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

New Research Finds Toddler Milks Are B.S. and Totally Misleading
Feb 21, 2018

Why Are So Many Healthy Kids Dying From the Flu?
Feb 21, 2018

Toddler Breaks Leg After Getting Caught in Escalator
Feb 21, 2018

Target Has a New Subscription Box for Baby Clothes and We're Excited AF
Feb 20, 2018

Some Airlines Are Forcing Kids to Sit in Separate Sections
Feb 20, 2018

Asking One Question May Help Doctors Better Understand Infertility
Feb 16, 2018

Woman Throws Tantrum on Plane Over Sitting Next to a Baby
Feb 16, 2018

Emerging Details of the Florida School Shooting Are Disturbing
Feb 15, 2018

The Latest Mothering Trend Is to Have More Kids
Feb 14, 2018
More Results