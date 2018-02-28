Toddler Is So Allergic to Water That Even Crying Causes Swelling

If you have a child with allergies of any kind, you know the fear that comes with sending him into a world with a host of possible triggers. Allergies to peanuts, gluten and soy are all common childhood afflictions, but do you know how to spot them? What about other lesser known allergies like those to metal, sunlight or even water? Here, we ask the experts to explore both common and uncommon allergies and explain how to treat them.

Share This on Facebook?