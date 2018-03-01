Think Being a Mom Ages You? Scientifically, You May Be Right

Lenore Skenazy's theory, detailed in her 2009 book "Free-Range Kids: Giving Our Children the Freedom We Had Without Going Nuts with Worry," is based off Dr. Benjamin Spock's 1946 best-seller, "The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care," and encourages parents to take a step back, relax and let their children function in the world independently. As an example, Skenazy let her then 9-year-old son ride a New York City subway on his own in 2008.

Photo: sal/Flickr

Love this? Follow us on Pinterest.