1 in 14 Women Are Still Smoking While Pregnant, CDC Study Reveals

Most smokers have, at some point, considered giving up cigarettes but the addiction to nicotine is strong. Still, it's not impossible to quit. Studies show that the more support smokers have, the greater the chance that their decision to quit will stick. But nagging isn't the right way to show support. Instead, follow these tips from the American Cancer Society.

First, respect that this is the quitter's project and that they are in charge. It's their challenge, their plan. Ask how you can help with whatever approach or program they are using.