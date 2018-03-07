OMG, Moms, We Can Now Pump While We Sleep!

When Sarah Beaulieu became a working mom who didn't have a dedicated room to pump in, she realized there was a piece missing in the dialogue of women going back to work so soon after having a baby — the reality-check of all the completely ridiculous places they have to pump. Hence, the Boston native's brilliant Tumblr page, Places I Have Pumped, was born.

Case in point — in the car right after an off-site meeting.

All images via Places I Have Pumped