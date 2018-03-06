Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Mom Shares Powerful Image Inspiring Women to Love Their Post-Pregnancy Body

byMar 06, 2018
Photograph by Instagram

Emily and Thomas Marson are a storybook romance. After meeting on a dark beach and talking for hours, the two instantly fell in love and began a new life together. And, last October, the couple welcomed twin baby boys: Arthur and Finley.

Despite the smooth delivery, Emily told Mom.me that Arthur—the older of the two—came out "struggling to breathe."

"He had to be resuscitated and was in ICU for three days. We were all in the hospital for a total of eight days and, since then, it's been a beautiful journey and one I will never forget."

The couple has since maintained an exquisite photo memoir of the boys' lives on Instagram that captures the agony and ecstasy of parenting. Some of the photographs, in fact—like this gorgeous shot of Emily's pregnant belly or the one of her simultaneously breastfeeding her twin babies—is a tribute to all mothers.

marson.twins

36 weeks of being pregnant and two weeks having you both in our arms has been the greatest and most beautiful experience that we have ever encountered. I feel so lucky and blessed to have two beautiful children, you are both already so different and so beautiful in your own way, I've never felt so much love until I looked into your eyes boys, nothing makes sense without you, you're all I live and breathe for. I feel so lucky to have got to meet you 3 weeks early, I can't wait for the future because I know it will be something so precious and I simply can't wait. Happy two weeks my lovely boys, I love you! 💖 #ArthurAndFinley #MarsonTwins #blackandwhiteonly

marson.twins

breastfeeding two little ones is one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I have ever done💖 #breastfeeding #tandembreastfeeding

One photo in particular, however, raises the bar of acceptance to a whole new level. In a heartfelt "love your body" message, the young mom shared an image of her infant sons lying next to her imperfectly perfect stomach.

marson.twins

Okay, this is quite a personal post but I am now 4 months postpartum and beginning to embrace what my body has become, I've housed two beautiful babies for 36 weeks and breastfed for 5 weeks. My pregnancy wasn't exactly an easy ride these boys wanted to come out early and I was hospitalised a few times because of dehydration and early contractions, our bodies go through a lot, a lot of change and your body is put through an enormous amount and I am so proud of myself that I carried such beautiful children and gave them food, warmth and most importantly all the love that I never thought I had. With a scar that I will have for the rest of my life is a tiny sacrifice for a lifetime of beautiful memories with my family. Your stretch marks DO NOT define you, your scar DOES NOT define you, your flab DOES NOT define you. You are incredible, you are a mother and you are the light of your babies eyes. I wanted to share this to show the reality of our bodies and that it's okay not to be perfect because in their eyes you are exactly that. #identicaltwins #twins #csectionrecovery #babies #brave #scar #csectionstrong #stretchmarks #beautiful #perfect

“[T]his is quite a personal post but I am now four months postpartum and beginning to embrace what my body has become,” Emily writes.

"I’ve housed two beautiful babies for 36 weeks and breastfed for 5 weeks," she continues, while adding that her pregnancy wasn't "exactly an easy ride." She was hospitalized for dehydration and early contractions, but despite the struggles, she says that she is so proud of herself.

"I carried such beautiful children and gave them food, warmth and most importantly all the love that I never thought I had," she writes. "[A] scar that I will have for the rest of my life is a tiny sacrifice for a lifetime of beautiful memories with my family.”

She ends on a powerful note that speaks to us all.

“Your stretch marks DO NOT define you, your scar DOES NOT define you, your flab DOES NOT define you,” she continues. “You are incredible, you are a mother and you are the light of your babies' eyes."

Related Gallery

10 Celebrity Body Confessions

byShape Magazine May 08, 2012
1 / 10
Getty Images
1 / 10

"I'm bigger than I've ever been, but I want to show off my bump!" Jessica Simpson recently admitted to joyously giving into pregnancy cravings like buttered Pop-Tarts and ignoring Hollywood's pressure to freak out about gaining weight during these nine months. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I can do it. We'll worry about the rest afterward.'"

RELATED

Day Care Workers Accused of Drugging Toddlers Before Nap Time

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Mom Shares Powerful Image Inspiring Women to Love Their Post-Pregnancy Body
Mar 06, 2018

Day Care Workers Accused of Drugging Toddlers Before Nap Time
Mar 06, 2018

Moviegoer Arrested After Allegedly Dumping Popcorn on Toddler
Mar 05, 2018

1 in 14 Women Are Still Smoking While Pregnant, CDC Study Reveals
Mar 01, 2018

Think Being a Mom Ages You? Scientifically, You May Be Right
Mar 01, 2018

Male Doctor Says What We All Knew: Period Pain Can Be 'Almost as Bad as a Heart Attack'
Mar 01, 2018

A Website Will Create a Free Personalized Sleep Schedule for Your Baby
Feb 28, 2018

Gap's New Ad Is Giving Moms All the Feels
Feb 28, 2018

Toddler Is So Allergic to Water That Even Crying Causes Swelling
Feb 28, 2018
More Results