Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

EMT Mom Has a Car Seat Tip That Could Save Lives

byMar 08, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

You've pored over the car seat guidelines and tutorials, researched the best models for your child and triple-checked the installation. But before you get in the car with your baby, Kaitlyn Lawson (a mom and emergency medical technician from Anderson, Indiana) is asking parents to do one more quick thing that could possibly save lives.

While no one wants or expects to be in a car accident, motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the U.S. (many of which could have been prevented by following car seat rules). All it takes is a dangerously icy road or an inattentive driver to cause a life-threatening situation. Parents can prepare for worst-case scenarios and keep their children safer by speeding up the rescue and recovery process.

"Way too often do firefighters come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the car who are too young to have any info and parents are unconscious," Lawson wrote on Facebook.

To help emergency personnel, take a few minutes to write out your child's name, DOB, the parents' names, DOB, your pediatrician's information and emergency contacts, as well as any health issues, medications or allergies that rescue teams should be aware of. Then, stick it on the side of your child's car seat where it's visible. Any details given can be helpful to make sure your child gets the right treatment as quickly as possible and that your family's emergency contacts are called immediately.

Photograph by Facebook

Lawson's tip was so invaluable, it went viral. The Rose City Area Fire Department in Michigan reposted the advice on Facebook, and mom Alexis Copas shared the idea on Twitter over the weekend, where it has since been retweeted more than 6,000 times.

Photograph by Twitter

This is one to put at the top of your to-do list. It'll just take a few minutes and could potentially save so much more time when you need it the most.

Related Gallery

Best Cars and Car Accessories for Newborns

by Sep 18, 2014
1 / 10
1 / 10

As one of the safest cars on the road (according to Consumer Reports), the Hyundai Elantra is really at the top of its class. Roomy enough to put two car seats in the back row, this car is perfect for small families with one or two children. Not to mention, it's far from being a gas guzzler!

RELATED

Move Over, Malibu Barbie: Mattel Launches Kick-Ass Role Model Line

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Toddler Gets Stuck in a Claw Machine: OMG, How Did This Happen?
Mar 08, 2018

EMT Mom Has a Car Seat Tip That Could Save Lives
Mar 08, 2018

OMG, Moms, We Can Now Pump While We Sleep!
Mar 07, 2018

Mom Claps Back at Haters of Son's Zombie Photo Shoot
Mar 07, 2018

Mom Shares Powerful Image Inspiring Women to Love Their Post-Pregnancy Body
Mar 06, 2018

Day Care Workers Accused of Drugging Toddlers Before Nap Time
Mar 06, 2018

Moviegoer Arrested After Allegedly Dumping Popcorn on Toddler
Mar 05, 2018

1 in 14 Women Are Still Smoking While Pregnant, CDC Study Reveals
Mar 01, 2018

Think Being a Mom Ages You? Scientifically, You May Be Right
Mar 01, 2018
More Results