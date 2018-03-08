Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Toddler Gets Stuck in a Claw Machine: OMG, How Did This Happen?

byMar 08, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Parents with toddlers know the drill: You show up at an indoor play space party and pray that your kid doesn't get lost or injured. For the most part, these play centers are a secure place for parents to let their kids roam free, but according to Oklahoma News 4, that's not what happened to one little boy at Jump Zone in Oklahoma City.

Dawson Low, a 22-month-old toddler, went missing for more than an hour before he was located and rescued from a—wait for it—claw machine.

His mother, Destiny Low, said it happened when she turned to talk to her 4-year-old daughter, who was attending a private party at Jump Zone. When she looked back to check on her son, he was gone.

She said she wasn't concerned at first—thinking he might have sneaked into a bouncy house with another child—but after a few moments of not being able to locate his bright orange outfit, she panicked and contacted authorities.

"I'm not the type of parent that ever thought I'd lose my kid in five seconds," Low told News 4.

I'm not the type of parent that ever thought I'd lose my kid in five seconds.

After checking security camera footage, Jump Zone determined that Dawson was still inside the building—but where?

"He's hurt," Low recalled thinking at the time. "He's somewhere alone and hurt, and that is absolutely terrifying."

In an effort to quiet the building, employees turned off the air pumps. It was then that a little girl—putting quarters into the prize machine—heard him crying from inside. Somehow, Dawson had gotten stuck inside the machine, behind a hidden door that didn't open outward. The boy was found lethargic and sweaty after being trapped inside the machine, filled with lights, for over an hour.

"He quickly responded to just the outside environment where we put him to cool down," said Colin Roy with Emergency Medical Services Authority.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time a child has gotten wedged inside one of those claw machines. Last month, the Orlando Sentinel published a story about another curious little boy—only this time, they caught it on film.

Though neither of the boys suffered any permanent injuries, Low hopes that her son’s experience will force manufacturers to rethink the design of these machines so it doesn’t happen again.

Related Gallery

Winter Safety for Toddlers

by Dec 29, 2013
1 / 10
Getty Images
1 / 10

It’s not that toddlers are more susceptible to germs in the winter, but there are more viruses around to get them sick. “This is due to circulated air in homes, schools and day care,” says Seattle pediatrician Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson. “We see typical cold viruses pop in the winter, things like rhinovirus, RSV or influenza.” Monitor your kids. Colds are common and less severe, whereas the flu and RSV can turn into harsher problems like pneumonia.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

EMT Mom Has a Car Seat Tip That Could Save Lives

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Toddler Gets Stuck in a Claw Machine: OMG, How Did This Happen?
Mar 08, 2018

EMT Mom Has a Car Seat Tip That Could Save Lives
Mar 08, 2018

OMG, Moms, We Can Now Pump While We Sleep!
Mar 07, 2018

Mom Claps Back at Haters of Son's Zombie Photo Shoot
Mar 07, 2018

Mom Shares Powerful Image Inspiring Women to Love Their Post-Pregnancy Body
Mar 06, 2018

Day Care Workers Accused of Drugging Toddlers Before Nap Time
Mar 06, 2018

Moviegoer Arrested After Allegedly Dumping Popcorn on Toddler
Mar 05, 2018

1 in 14 Women Are Still Smoking While Pregnant, CDC Study Reveals
Mar 01, 2018

Think Being a Mom Ages You? Scientifically, You May Be Right
Mar 01, 2018
More Results