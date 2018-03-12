Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Mom Shows Exactly How Her Placenta Was Turned Into Chocolates

byMar 12, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

In recent years, new moms have turned their placentas into everything from jewelry to facials. One of the most common decisions (other than having the organ discarded) is to eat the placenta—taking it in pill form, blending it into raw smoothies, baking it into a lasagna or, as one Georgia mom recently did, making chocolate desserts with it.

After Kiley Whitworth gave birth to her baby boy last week, she saw a card for a placenta encapsulation and was hooked on the idea of consuming the very thing that nourished and maintained her baby in the womb. Proponents believe consuming the placenta has numerous benefits for new mothers, including helping to boost milk production, fighting postpartum depression and increasing their energy.

So, Whitworth enlisted doula and expert placenta preparer Marissa Peterson to help her turn her placenta into two different types of chocolates. The 23-year-old mom documented the whole process (lucky us). We'll be honest, we will never see chocolates the same way again.

She shared the video on Snapchat and Facebook, which we've included below. Fair warning—the images are not for the faint-hearted. In the video, we see the steak-like placenta being steamed, then chopped up and dehydrated overnight. The organ is then turned into a fine powder.

Some of the placenta powder is mixed with blended Oreos to make Oreo truffles, which are later coated in white chocolate.

The rest is mixed with chocolate chips and molded into heart-shaped chocolates.

Whitworth takes a bite of a truffle at the end, saying that it was yummy.

Consuming the placenta has been popularized by many celebrity moms who praise its benefits. But experts warn that there's little to no scientific evidence to support these claims and moms should understand all the risks involved in ingesting their placentas. In 2016, an Oregon mom took contaminated dried placenta capsules, even after doctors instructed she stop taking them. Her breastfeeding newborn was diagnosed with a strep infection and had to be hospitalized. As for claims that placenta consumption could eradicate infections, the experts also shot that down in a study.

"As obstetricians, it's important to tell the truth," said Dr. Amos Grunebaum who authored the study. "And the truth is it's potentially harmful and there's no evidence it's beneficial, so therefore, don't do it."

Related Gallery

Top 10 Things You Can Do With a Placenta

by Apr 24, 2013
1 / 9
1 / 9

If your baby’s hand or footprint isn’t enough to commemorate her birth, then you may just be in luck. A service now allows you to have a keepsake print of your placenta on paper. The placenta is washed, prepared and printed with the “natural placenta blood” to display the “size, shape and general appearance” of the placenta on acid-free paper ready for framing. Eat your heart out, Bob Ross.

Photo via Portland Placenta Services

RELATED

Mom Warns Against Teething Gels After Toddler's Scary Experience

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Mom Shows Exactly How Her Placenta Was Turned Into Chocolates
Mar 12, 2018

Mom Warns Against Teething Gels After Toddler's Scary Experience
Mar 09, 2018

Even Kristen Bell Has to Deal With Gross Pinworms
Mar 09, 2018

Toddler Gets Stuck in a Claw Machine: OMG, How Did This Happen?
Mar 08, 2018

EMT Mom Has a Car Seat Tip That Could Save Lives
Mar 08, 2018

OMG, Moms, We Can Now Pump While We Sleep!
Mar 07, 2018

Mom Claps Back at Haters of Son's Zombie Photo Shoot
Mar 07, 2018

Mom Shares Powerful Image Inspiring Women to Love Their Post-Pregnancy Body
Mar 06, 2018

Day Care Workers Accused of Drugging Toddlers Before Nap Time
Mar 06, 2018
More Results