Mom Shows Exactly How Her Placenta Was Turned Into Chocolates

In recent years, new moms have turned their placentas into everything from jewelry to facials. One of the most common decisions (other than having the organ discarded) is to eat the placenta—taking it in pill form, blending it into raw smoothies, baking it into a lasagna or, as one Georgia mom recently did, making chocolate desserts with it.
After Kiley Whitworth gave birth to her baby boy last week, she saw a card for a placenta encapsulation and was hooked on the idea of consuming the very thing that nourished and maintained her baby in the womb. Proponents believe consuming the placenta has numerous benefits for new mothers, including helping to boost milk production, fighting postpartum depression and increasing their energy.
So, Whitworth enlisted doula and expert placenta preparer Marissa Peterson to help her turn her placenta into two different types of chocolates. The 23-year-old mom documented the whole process (lucky us). We'll be honest, we will never see chocolates the same way again.
She shared the video on Snapchat and Facebook, which we've included below. Fair warning—the images are not for the faint-hearted. In the video, we see the steak-like placenta being steamed, then chopped up and dehydrated overnight. The organ is then turned into a fine powder.
Some of the placenta powder is mixed with blended Oreos to make Oreo truffles, which are later coated in white chocolate.
The rest is mixed with chocolate chips and molded into heart-shaped chocolates.
Whitworth takes a bite of a truffle at the end, saying that it was yummy.
Consuming the placenta has been popularized by many celebrity moms who praise its benefits. But experts warn that there's little to no scientific evidence to support these claims and moms should understand all the risks involved in ingesting their placentas. In 2016, an Oregon mom took contaminated dried placenta capsules, even after doctors instructed she stop taking them. Her breastfeeding newborn was diagnosed with a strep infection and had to be hospitalized. As for claims that placenta consumption could eradicate infections, the experts also shot that down in a study.
"As obstetricians, it's important to tell the truth," said Dr. Amos Grunebaum who authored the study. "And the truth is it's potentially harmful and there's no evidence it's beneficial, so therefore, don't do it."