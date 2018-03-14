Dad's Breastfeeding Hack Is Just Perfection

It might be surprising for new parents to learn that some babies are seriously opinionated about where their milk comes from. Dads who try to bottle-feed their breastfed babies when Mom is away know this firsthand. They might try a range of tips, from experimenting with different feeding positions and bottles to keeping a piece of Mom's clothing nearby. But sometimes, nothing works because Baby only wants the breast—and the whole thing ends in tears (from both Baby and Dad).
If this struggle sounds all too familiar, you might be able to breathe a sigh of relief the next time you have a go at bottle-feeding. A New York father of five found a way to trick his 10-month-old daughter, Lily'ahna, into taking the bottle and it's pure genius.
Anthony Favors said his wife, Shalanda Favors, was at work when he MacGyvered a fake boob to soothe his baby (and have some bonding time!). The 31-year-old dad cut a hole in his shirt and slipped the bottle through it so that only the nipple poked out.
"My daughter didn't want me because I didn't have breast milk, so I tricked her lil ass," Favors wrote about the hack on Facebook over the weekend, which has been shared more than 176,000 times and praised by parents everywhere.
In 2016, another dad shared the same trick when his fianceé also went back to work. Chris Allen recorded a video of himself "breastfeeding" his baby, or at least making the bottle-feeding experience as close to the real thing as possible. And everyone loved it.
Not bad for some father-baby bonding time, right?