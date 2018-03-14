Dad's Breastfeeding Hack Is Just Perfection

Good news: Now you can traumatize your kids less when removing splinters by avoiding the painfully long process of searching for it with a pair of sharp tweezers (while your child screams bloody murder for all the neighbors to hear).

Apply a paste of baking soda and water, wait a few minutes, and the splinter should come out on its own.

Man, do we wish our parents had known about this trick back in the day.

Share This on Facebook?