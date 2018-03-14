Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Dad's Breastfeeding Hack Is Just Perfection

byMar 14, 2018
Photograph by Anthony Favors / Caters News Agency

It might be surprising for new parents to learn that some babies are seriously opinionated about where their milk comes from. Dads who try to bottle-feed their breastfed babies when Mom is away know this firsthand. They might try a range of tips, from experimenting with different feeding positions and bottles to keeping a piece of Mom's clothing nearby. But sometimes, nothing works because Baby only wants the breast—and the whole thing ends in tears (from both Baby and Dad).

If this struggle sounds all too familiar, you might be able to breathe a sigh of relief the next time you have a go at bottle-feeding. A New York father of five found a way to trick his 10-month-old daughter, Lily'ahna, into taking the bottle and it's pure genius.

Anthony Favors said his wife, Shalanda Favors, was at work when he MacGyvered a fake boob to soothe his baby (and have some bonding time!). The 31-year-old dad cut a hole in his shirt and slipped the bottle through it so that only the nipple poked out.

"My daughter didn't want me because I didn't have breast milk, so I tricked her lil ass," Favors wrote about the hack on Facebook over the weekend, which has been shared more than 176,000 times and praised by parents everywhere.

Photograph by Anthony Favors / Caters News Agency
Photograph by Anthony Favors / Caters News Agency

In 2016, another dad shared the same trick when his fianceé also went back to work. Chris Allen recorded a video of himself "breastfeeding" his baby, or at least making the bottle-feeding experience as close to the real thing as possible. And everyone loved it.

Not bad for some father-baby bonding time, right?

Related Gallery

10 Clever Parenting Hacks

byKaitlin Stanford Nov 06, 2015
1 / 10
ThinkStock
1 / 10

Good news: Now you can traumatize your kids less when removing splinters by avoiding the painfully long process of searching for it with a pair of sharp tweezers (while your child screams bloody murder for all the neighbors to hear).

Apply a paste of baking soda and water, wait a few minutes, and the splinter should come out on its own.

Man, do we wish our parents had known about this trick back in the day.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

NICU Nurse Suspended After Five Infants Found Badly Injured

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

OMG! There's a New Hello Kitty Ergo and We Are Here for It!
Mar 14, 2018

Dad's Breastfeeding Hack Is Just Perfection
Mar 14, 2018

NICU Nurse Suspended After Five Infants Found Badly Injured

Mar 13, 2018

Keep Kids Rear-Facing, Grandma of Severely Injured Toddler Pleads
Mar 13, 2018

Mom Shows Exactly How Her Placenta Was Turned Into Chocolates
Mar 12, 2018

Mom Warns Against Teething Gels After Toddler's Scary Experience
Mar 09, 2018

Even Kristen Bell Has to Deal With Gross Pinworms
Mar 09, 2018

Toddler Gets Stuck in a Claw Machine: OMG, How Did This Happen?
Mar 08, 2018

EMT Mom Has a Car Seat Tip That Could Save Lives
Mar 08, 2018
More Results