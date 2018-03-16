Tennessee Mom Is #Goals After Setting Record With Triple Stroller

For some moms, like Ashlee Eskelsen of Tennessee, the best way to demonstrate the power of endurance is by running a half marathon with your kids.
Wait, did we mention she was pushing them in a stroller?
Last weekend, Eskelsen set a new world record for pushing a triple stroller carrying her three boys—Ethan, 4; James, 2; and Levi, 3 months—across the Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K finish line.
In an interview with Marathon Runs, Eskelsen said she hopes this new challenge will inspire people to do something great.
“We had some hard hills out there, but I was definitely praying and I had my husband with me, and this race is amazing. They let me do this. It was a great opportunity,” Eskelsen told Alabama News.
She went on to say, “Those last few miles—they were hard. I don’t know if I have ever had miles that hard before. I had to stay strong mentally and my motto is just 'for moms everywhere.'”
Eskelsen, who ran last year’s Boston Marathon, told Mom.me that the best part of this race was doing it with her kids and her husband at her side.
"I talked about the race for several weeks with the kids before race day, to prepare them for it," she said. "Snacks in the stroller also helped. My little son Ethan said, 'When we're a team, nothing can stop us!' He was excited about his first medal. Levi was the youngest finisher on Saturday. He often sleeps on our runs and training. He is the newest addition to the team."
She added, "As a mom, running brings me joy and some relief from the everyday chores. Including my kids has been fun. My goal this year was to embrace life, including motherhood. This race has helped me in that goal."
According to Alabama News, Eskelsen beat the previous Guinness record by 30 seconds— which was 1 hour, 47 minutes and 59 seconds, set by Ann Marie Cody in Fresno, California—while pushing her three boys in a triple stroller: a combined weight of approximately 150 pounds.
"Before I was a mom, I thought my running days would be over when I had kids," Eskelsen wrote in Oakridger, an online news site. "I wasn’t sure how training would fit into my family’s schedule, and I told myself I would never run with a stroller. Well, never say never!"
She ended with a few encouraging words to live by: “Go do something awesome today! If you are a mom, find ways to include your kids [while] doing things you love to do. They might enjoy it, too.”