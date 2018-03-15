Toys R Us Reveals Heartbreaking News

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed for bankruptcy protection in the Connecticut Bankruptcy Court in July. Records show he had assets of $10 million to $50 million, but debt in about the same range. Though reasons aren't known for why he filed for bankruptcy, Jackson filed just after losing two high-profile lawsuits.

And though Jackson admits to going to a strip club after the bankruptcy filing, he defends his lavish actions by saying, "I had to attend a strip club because it was already on the itinerary prior to that."

No word on why 50 Cent can't change his itinerary.

