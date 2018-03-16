Katherine Heigl's Car Seat Photo Gets Hate on Instagram

Movie: "Avengers: Age of Ultron"

Character: Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has been an integral part of the "Avengers" franchise since it kicked off in 2012. So the producers of the film were more than happy to work around her pregnancy while filming the latest installment.

"She's very central to the movie, and when we heard [about the pregnancy] we scheduled things around that," director Joss Whedon said of Johansson. "She's not going to spend the whole movie carrying groceries. We didn't trim any scenes. We're like: We'll make it work."

Image via Marvel 2015/Photofest