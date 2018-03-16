Call for Vaccines After 3 Babies in the Same Day Care Get Measles

After being officially eradicated from the United States in 2000, measles is back with a vengeance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, there were 644 cases in 27 states; as of February 20, there have been 154 people infected in 17 states (and Washington, D.C.) so far. This public-health crisis is—rightfully—filling many parents with fear, and shining a harsh light on the so-called “anti-vaxxers” who refuse to immunize their children out of fear that vaccines will cause autism, among other reasons.

To break through the high emotions that this subject stirs up, mom.me spoke to Marietta Vázquez, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics in the pediatrics department—specializing in infectious diseases—at Yale to answer the most critical questions and get the facts about this highly contagious illness.

