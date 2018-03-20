Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Mom's Post Sparks Loads of Trampoline Park Horror Stories

byMar 20, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

It has been about a year since Dominic Moreno went to an indoor trampoline park to celebrate his 9th birthday, and ended up breaking his tibia and both growth plates. In response, parents are still sharing similar stories of their children's severe injuries on trampolines, some even vowing to never return to the parks.

Missouri mom Cortney Moreno first posted about her son's accident on Facebook on July 2017 in hopes of spreading awareness about the danger of trampoline parks. She said within 30 minutes of being there, her son was double bounced by an older child. Then, as Dominic was trying to stand after an employee told him to, another kid bounced next to him and caused Dominic to fall.

"He could no longer stand up after that," Moreno remembered, pointing out that the staff did not make other kids stop jumping when someone was injured. "Our lives have been turned upside down."

Dominic had to undergo three different surgeries, stayed in the hospital for five days because of the pain and was restricted to a hospital bed in the Morenos' living room for months, where he had to finish the third grade. The kid also had to learn to walk again through regular physical therapy. Even now, his mom said he still has his ups and downs.

Photograph by Facebook

Photograph by Facebook

Dominic's story has drawn similar horror stories from parents all over the country in the comments. Many have shared the injuries their children have also gotten on trampolines, from detached retinas to concussions and stitches to paralysis.

"My daughter is having surgery on Friday for an ankle injury that resulted from a double bounce at a trampoline park back in January. My children will never go back," one mom wrote.

"My 7-year-old son knocked heads with his friend on our trampoline 10 months ago, detaching both of his retinas," another wrote. "Five surgeries later, we are still trying to restore vision to one eye."

"My son is one of the fortunate ones and only ended up having six vertebrae fused together with rods, plates, screws and donor bone. But we are thankful he can walk. The (doctor) told us he was 1 millimeter away from being paralyzed. To this day, he is unable to work due to the injury," said another commenter.

"We were not one of the lucky ones, my son also has rods and screws in his neck and he is paralyzed from his chest down!" wrote another.

The number of anecdotes aren't surprising when studies show trampoline parks send and increasing number of people to the emergency room. Children under the age of 6 made up almost half of the fractures that occurred.

A mom of a toddler didn't realize young children were especially at risk until after her 3-year-old son ended up covered in casts from his waist to his ankles. The American Academy of Pediatrics says trampolines are unsafe for kids of any age, and children younger than 6 should never use a trampoline, even in supervised training programs.

But not all parents think avoiding trampoline parks is the best move, arguing that there are many activities where kids are at risk of breaking bones and that parenting out of fear isn't healthy. Instead, they argue, introducing children to some of the things that may hurt them might actually be the healthiest thing for them.

Whatever you decide when it comes to trampoline use, do your research first—and, seriously, read those waivers!

Related Gallery

Extreme Helicopter Parents

by Aug 14, 2013
1 / 10
ThinkStock
1 / 10

We’re all familiar with the helicopter parents who fight their kids’ school battles with teachers and yell at their coaches to put the kid in the game. But this story takes it to a whole different level. This mom went on craigslist in order to solicit a female who would seduce her son at a concert so that he wouldn’t be a virgin when he went to college. What was in it for the lucky lady? Concert tickets for her and her friend, conveniently sitting right next to the mom’s son. But those weren’t the only requirements: The girl was to seduce the son without him knowing his mom was in on the plan, and to show him different forms of sex and let “him go gently so he’ll have the confidence to date other girls” once he goes off to college.

RELATED

YAAAS! These Peejamas Are a Potty-Training Dream Come True
More from news

Male Birth Control Pills May Give Women the Break They Deserve
Mar 20, 2018

Mom's Post Sparks Loads of Trampoline Park Horror Stories
Mar 20, 2018

YAAAS! These Peejamas Are a Potty-Training Dream Come True
Mar 19, 2018

Call for Vaccines After 3 Babies in the Same Day Care Get Measles
Mar 16, 2018

Tennessee Mom Is #Goals After Setting Record With Triple Stroller
Mar 16, 2018

Katherine Heigl's Car Seat Photo Gets Hate on Instagram
Mar 16, 2018

Toys R Us Reveals Heartbreaking News
Mar 15, 2018

OMG! There's a New Hello Kitty Ergo and We Are Here for It!
Mar 14, 2018

Dad's Breastfeeding Hack Is Just Perfection
Mar 14, 2018
More Results