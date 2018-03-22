WTF?! Dad Rope Swings 200 Feet Off a Bridge While Holding Toddler

When it comes to daddy-daughter bonding time, most parents opt for a relaxed picnic or a trip to the museum. But for the famous daredevil Mohd Redha Rozlan, quality time with his daughter this week included jumping off a bridge in Kuala Kubu Baru, Malaysia, from 200 feet in the air while hugging his toddler, Mecca, in his arms.
Um, what?
Rozlan, known for being the first contestant from Malaysia to compete in "Vietnam Ninja Warrior," shared the heart-stopping moment on his Instagram on Monday. The clip showed them plunging backwards off the bridge and over a (beautiful but freaking terrifying) rock-filled river gorge, swinging back and forth from the rope. Mecca didn't look too happy before the rope swing, but her dad said she had asked to be a part of the experience and was not at all forced to do it.
Rozlan's video has sparked outrage worldwide. Critics say Mecca was much too young to be rope swinging, an extreme outdoor sport that's similar to bungee jumping. (Because of the cord's material, the jumpers don't bounce at the end of their free fall.) Some even went so far as to call Rozlan out for endangering his child. Others pointed out that while the dad had a helmet on, Mecca didn't.
In response to the backlash, Rozlan confirmed the toddler was wearing a proper safety harness and gear, adding that she was so excited, she even asked to jump again.
"Don’t try this with your kids if they are not ready for this," he wrote on Instagram.
Rentas Adventures, the company behind the rope swinging (the first of its kind in Malaysia), said in a Facebook statement translated by World of Buzz that people who jump with their children are classified as "special cases" and are only allowed to proceed "after we have assured all safety measures have been taken." Following the public outcry, the company said they will not be allowing people to jump with their kids for now.
Although she's just a tot, Mecca goes on a lot of adventures with her dad that would be a hard pass for many adults. That girl is seriously one brave human. (That, or she just doesn't have a choice.)
The rest of us are just going to stay as close to the ground as possible, thanks.