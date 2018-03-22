Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

WTF?! Dad Rope Swings 200 Feet Off a Bridge While Holding Toddler

byMar 22, 2018
Processed with VSCOcam with hb2 preset
Photograph by Twenty20

When it comes to daddy-daughter bonding time, most parents opt for a relaxed picnic or a trip to the museum. But for the famous daredevil Mohd Redha Rozlan, quality time with his daughter this week included jumping off a bridge in Kuala Kubu Baru, Malaysia, from 200 feet in the air while hugging his toddler, Mecca, in his arms.

Um, what?

Rozlan, known for being the first contestant from Malaysia to compete in "Vietnam Ninja Warrior," shared the heart-stopping moment on his Instagram on Monday. The clip showed them plunging backwards off the bridge and over a (beautiful but freaking terrifying) rock-filled river gorge, swinging back and forth from the rope. Mecca didn't look too happy before the rope swing, but her dad said she had asked to be a part of the experience and was not at all forced to do it.

matredho

After my first jump with drama buat2 kene tolak.. 2nd jump terpaksa jump sebab anak request nak jump pula. Chill guys 1. Mecca yang request untuk buat ropeswing. Tiada adegan paksa memaksa Untuk ini 2.mecca sangat enjoy dengan fisrt jump dan request for the second jump. Tapi bapaknya yang cuak 3.mecca wearing complete safety harness and gear 4.@rentas_adventures adalah certified ropeswing organiser. 5. Dont try with your kids if your kids not ready for this. 6. Watch enjoy , chill guys and please pergi try sendiri at least once . . @mecca_medin @mecca_medin @rentas_adventures

Rozlan's video has sparked outrage worldwide. Critics say Mecca was much too young to be rope swinging, an extreme outdoor sport that's similar to bungee jumping. (Because of the cord's material, the jumpers don't bounce at the end of their free fall.) Some even went so far as to call Rozlan out for endangering his child. Others pointed out that while the dad had a helmet on, Mecca didn't.

In response to the backlash, Rozlan confirmed the toddler was wearing a proper safety harness and gear, adding that she was so excited, she even asked to jump again.

"Don’t try this with your kids if they are not ready for this," he wrote on Instagram.

matredho

She request to get jump again.. Homann im so proud of you @mecca_medin . . Anyway @rentas_adventures perfectly do their "safety check"

Rentas Adventures, the company behind the rope swinging (the first of its kind in Malaysia), said in a Facebook statement translated by World of Buzz that people who jump with their children are classified as "special cases" and are only allowed to proceed "after we have assured all safety measures have been taken." Following the public outcry, the company said they will not be allowing people to jump with their kids for now.

matredho

Ni Tali ape.. Kalau tanye @mecca_medin die cakap tu tali "jump"..i always said "jangan pijat tali" pasal tali ni nyawa kita... . . Its okay Mecca..slowly but surely..will teach you soon more details about that tali and safety..

Although she's just a tot, Mecca goes on a lot of adventures with her dad that would be a hard pass for many adults. That girl is seriously one brave human. (That, or she just doesn't have a choice.)

matredho

Hooo anak bapak!! . . #FutureAthlete #Malaysian #climber #lilNinja #wehoo #2Years #dahBesa #slowlyButSurely #olympicAthlete #SurePodium #kualaLumpur2017 #KitaSamaHero

matredho

Pagi hari baca koran Baca berita orang hilang Bermain kejar-kejaran Badan sehat hati senang #adidasMY #htcuultra

The rest of us are just going to stay as close to the ground as possible, thanks.

