Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Why Aren’t Some Kids or Their Siblings Getting Vaccinated?

byMar 27, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

While doctors have been vocal for years about the lack of evidence to suggest that vaccinations cause autism, many parents are still refusing to get their kids immunized. And, it turns out, healthy children aren’t the only ones at risk.

New evidence, published in JAMA Pediatrics, now suggests that children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their younger siblings are also in danger of suffering vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a recent study, researchers at Kaiser Permanente and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed vaccination records of more than 3,700 children from 1995 to 2010—who were diagnosed with autism by the age of 5—and compared them against 592,907 children without ASD who had received vaccines between 1 month and 12 years of age.

"In this large and comprehensive study, we found that after children received an autism diagnosis, the rates of vaccination were significantly lower when compared with children of the same age who did not have an autism diagnosis," said lead author Ousseny Zerbo, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow with the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research.

We found that after children received an autism diagnosis, the rates of vaccination were significantly lower when compared with children of the same age who did not have an autism diagnosis.

“There were large disparities in vaccination rates between children with and without autism spectrum disorders, as well as between their siblings, across all age groups and after adjusting for important confounding factors," added Nicola Klein, senior author and director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center.

For instance, only 82 percent of children with ASD over the age of 7 were vaccinated between the ages of 4 to 6. Meanwhile, 94 percent of children without ASD received the appropriate vaccinations. As for their younger siblings, 73 percent related to those with ASD received their recommended first-year shots compared with 85 percent of younger siblings of children without autism.

"Numerous scientific studies have reported no association between childhood vaccination and the incidence of autism spectrum disorders," said co-author Frank DeStefano, MD, MPH, from the CDC's immunization safety office. "Nonetheless, this new study suggests that many children with autism and their younger siblings are not being fully vaccinated.”

Though the study doesn't explain why parents continue to shun vaccines or how we can persuade them into thinking otherwise, DeStefano believes that knowledge is power and continued research will make a difference, especially for children with ASD and their siblings.

Related Gallery

14 Things You Didn't Know About Flu Shots

by Oct 06, 2017
1 / 14
Twenty20
1 / 14

Millions of people get the flu every year and hundreds of thousands are hit so hard that they are hospitalized. Tens of thousands die from flu-related causes, and yet people often pass on an annual flu shot.

But did you know that getting vaccinated against the flu will not only lower your likelihood of coming down with the flu, but you'll also help keep it from spreading to others at work and in your community?

RELATED

This Fun Hack Will Stop People From Touching Your Pregnant Belly

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Why Aren’t Some Kids or Their Siblings Getting Vaccinated?
Mar 27, 2018

This Fun Hack Will Stop People From Touching Your Pregnant Belly
Mar 27, 2018

Why Moms Who Co-Sleep Past 6 Months Are More Likely to Feel Depressed
Mar 26, 2018

A State Just Made It Legal to Leave Your Kids Home Alone
Mar 26, 2018

Too Old to Breastfeed? Not This Mom!
Mar 23, 2018

Incredible 'Dairy Godmother' Donates 128 Gallons of Breast Milk
Mar 23, 2018

WTF?! Dad Rope Swings 200 Feet Off a Bridge While Holding Toddler
Mar 22, 2018

'Butterfly' Toddler Has One of the Worst Diseases You've Never Heard Of
Mar 21, 2018

Male Birth Control Pills May Give Women the Break They Deserve
Mar 20, 2018
More Results