Planned Parenthood Tweet for Pro-Choice Disney Princess Backfires

People are outraged over a now-deleted tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone, a Pennsylvania-based branch of the reproductive health care organization. On Tuesday, the Keystone account decided to jump on the "We need a Disney princess" meme bandwagon that sarcastically calls for a Disney princess that, say, wears jean shorts or has "mesothelioma (and) may be entitled to financial compensation."
Hoping to make a point about telling stories that are more representative of women's experiences, the affiliate wrote (exactly as follows):
"We need a disney princess who's had an abortion. We need a disney princess who's pro-choice. We need a disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who's actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who's trans."
But people say the tweet took it too far, arguing that Disney princesses are for children and these movies should not be a space for adult issues. And, instead of its intention to destigmatize abortions, the tweet only made some parents angrier about the already controversial organization.
Planned Parenthood Keystone has since taken down the tweet (but not before some sites and other users were able to take a screenshot).
The organization, which also provides access to education and affordable health care for millions of women, issued a statement on its decision to remove the tweet:
"Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told," said Melissa Reed, Planned Parenthood Keystone's president and CEO. "Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet."