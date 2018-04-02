Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

Mom's Honest Rant About Pregnancy Is So Accurate

byApr 02, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

In a recent post on Instagram (also shared on Facebook), Australian blogger and mother of four (soon to be five) Constance Hall painted a painfully realistic picture of what pregnancy is like for some, and women are coming out of the woodwork to show their support.

"I’m not having a good day," she writes. "No funny spin, no over dramatizations, just a sh-t day.”

mrsconstancehall

I'm not having a good day. No funny spin, no over dramatisations, just a shit day. Today I don't prepare food with love, I do it with resentment. I don't hang out the washing with a smile on my face over a cute pair of shorts, I do it in pain over my huge tummy. I don't dote on my husband, I question how he could ignore my struggles. Today the realisation that no matter what Ham and Cheese, banana and apple combo I come up with will only need to be reinvented tomorrow, whatever dinner I choose will only be discarded by the majority of the kids. Sinks in. Today the smallest thing made me cry and once I started I couldn't stop. Today the baby in my tummy kicks me, just reminding me that soon everything gets even harder. There is nothing special about today, it's just Groundhog Day in a world where I feel over worked and under appreciated, like the only member of this huge family who's eyes and ears are constantly on everyone else's needs. Somebody once told me that the internet isn't a place to air your dirty laundry, you can talk about your wins but don't share your hardship because you are just looking for sympathy. Well I'm not looking for anything. I'm just having a bad fucking day and if anyone else out there is too I want you to know your not alone. And tomorrow is a new day 💗👑

She goes on to describe what most pregnant women feel from time to time, when everything is piling up and the pressure to get things done is more than they can handle.

"Today I don’t prepare food with love,” she admits, “I do it with resentment. I don’t hang out the washing with a smile on my face over a cute pair of shorts, I do it in pain over my huge tummy.”

She adds, “I don’t dote on my husband, I question how he could ignore my struggles."

Her rant goes on to say, "Today the realization that no matter what ham and cheese, banana and apple combo I come up with will only need to be reinvented tomorrow, whatever dinner I choose will only be discarded by the majority of the kids.

"Today the smallest thing made me cry, and once I started I couldn’t stop.

"Today the baby in my tummy kicks me, just reminding me that soon everything gets even harder.”

And she’s right. Who can argue with that logic?

“There is nothing special about today,” Hall continues, “it’s just Groundhog Day in a world where I feel overworked and under -appreciated, like the only member of this huge family whose eyes and ears are constantly on everyone else’s needs.”

She ends the confession on a passionate note as authentic as her character.

“Somebody once told me that the internet isn’t a place to air your dirty laundry, you can talk about your wins but don’t share your hardship because you are just looking for sympathy.

"Well, I’m not looking for anything,” she says. I’m just having a bad f-cking day and if anyone else out there is too I want you to know [you’re] not alone."

So far, Hall's infectious post has reached more than 47,000 people, and the comments keep rolling in.

One woman on Facebook—currently undergoing a third round of breast cancer treatment—said she loved the honesty of Hall’s post.

“No hair again, titless, single mum and sick of being sick,” she writes.

“[I’m] sick of being brave, pretending it's all OK when I just want to cry most days," she continues. "The endless pain, hating the sight of myself and fearful of being on my own forever. Let's face it, nobody wants to date a bald, bloated chick. There are no unicorns and farking rainbows here today. I pray that I get through this sane and alive for my precious son."

Another says she delivered her 15-week-old fetus and "its the most traumatizing thing [I’ve] experienced."

And this, from a follower on Instagram: “I needed to read this today. Screaming sick, teething baby at my side. It’s nap time please go to sleep, Mummy’s sick too. I don’t want to deal right now."

It turns out Constance isn’t the only one feeling the growing pains of pregnancy. Her fans—old and new—can totally relate.

