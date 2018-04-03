Pregnant Mom Gets Kicked Off Disney Cruise in the Most Ridiculous Way

Emily Jackson was far from being on the happiest place on earth when she was barred from a Disney Cruise to set sail from Florida last week. The Missouri mom was 25 weeks pregnant with her third child, having traveled all the way to the Miami port with nine other family members, when she found out she was too far along to travel.
She said she wasn't the one who booked the cruise and had just been told by her doctor two days before that she was fine to travel. So, she believed she had no reason to worry about whether or not she could get on the ship.
Company policy doesn't allow anyone more than 24 weeks pregnant from embarking on the cruise "due to safety concerns." According to Disney Cruise Line FAQs, "Neither a doctor's medical statement nor a waiver of liability will be accepted."
But what got the 22-year-old mom riled up wasn't the fact that she couldn't get on the cruise. She and her family, who didn't want to go on the ship without her, had moved past that. They just wanted to get their luggage, which was already on board, and leave. What was infuriating was how the employees treated them. Jackson, who is also the vlogger behind The Jackson Hive, had intended to show them having fun on their vacation when she started recording and didn't expect for the trip to take such a bad turn.
"They sent out guys with AR-15s when my dad was talking to the desk about not being able to get on. And literally all he said was, 'Can we hurry up?'" Jackson said in her video, including footage of the officer and the Disney agents at the desk.
She pointed out in a follow-up video that the family had no weapons because they just went through security, so bringing out armed guards was shocking. A K-9 unit also sniffed them (drastic much?) and security made them wait outside in the heat for almost two hours for their luggage, where her two children under 2 had no water and were getting overheated.
"While we understand the guests' disappointment with not being able to board the ship, for health and safety reasons, our policy does not allow women who have reached the 24th week of pregnancy to travel, which is consistent with other cruise lines and is noted on our website and in travel documents our guests receive before sailing. The Miami-Dade Police Department is responsible for security at the port and handled the situation as they felt appropriate given the guest's actions," a spokesperson for Disney Cruise Line told Inside Edition.
Jackson told ABC 10 that Disney Cruse Line offered to refund her family's fare, but their other vacations costs won't be covered. At this point, the mom is just grateful that her family got home safely.