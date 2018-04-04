Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

OMG, Bed Bath and Beyond Is Accepting Toys R Us Gift Cards!

Apr 04, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

With Toys R Us closing all of its U.S. stores and shutting down its website, some shoppers are left with gift cards that now have to be redeemed at remaining brick-and-mortar stores. While you still have until April 21 to use them at ToysR Us stores, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering a tempting alternative.

The chain known for its home goods and kitchen essentials is really going beyond in its partnership with CardCash, which allows trade-ins for gift cards from about 200 other retailers and restaurants. That means you can exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards (those with a balance of at least $20) for a Bed Bath and Beyond gift card to be redeemed in stores or online.

That's right, you don't have to get Hatchimals or more Shopkins for your kid when you can get a new set of sheets or a coffee maker that actually works instead. So, #treatyoself!

But alas, there's a catch (because of course there is): Bed Bath and Beyond is only accepting Toys R Us gift cards until Thursday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. And the value of the Bed Bath and Beyond card is lower than what's on your Toys R Us gift card.

You can find out the rate of exchange of your amount, determined by different market factors, here. As of Tuesday afternoon, a $20 Toys R Us card would get a $12.84 Bed Bath and Beyond gift card and a $100 Toys R Us gift card would get a $64.20 Bed Bath and Beyond gift card.

Yeah, that's a pretty steep drop. But then again, a new study did find that drinking three cups of coffee a day could help keep heart disease away, so ... maybe we're still feeling that fancy new coffee maker.

Hell Yeah! Science Says We Should Be Drinking More Coffee!

