Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Do Babies Who Look More Like Dad Really Get More Love?

byApr 10, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

One of the most maddening parts of motherhood might just be going through all the discomfort, aches and pains of pregnancy, sweating and straining through the grueling process of birth, and then finally getting to hold your precious newborn in your arms and realizing...

That your baby looks absolutely nothing like you and everything like his father.

Can you say rude?

But as it would turn out, there's some sort of scientific basis to why nature prefers a baby resemble their father over the mother. According a new study published in the Journal of Health Economics, the reason nature prefers babies resemble their biological fathers is simple: because dads are more likely to care for babies that resemble them.

Ugh, men, right?

The study found that babies in single-parent households (meaning the babies lived primarily with their mothers) who resembled their biological fathers were actually healthier than babies who didn't at the age of one.

The reason for the difference? Fathers who had babies who looked like them were more likely to spend more engaged time with their babies, which led to better health for those babies. A "father–child resemblance induces a father to spend more time engaged in positive parenting," the study concluded.

Overall, the study found that the more time a father spent with his child when he wasn't living with the mother, the healthier the baby was at the time of his or her first birthday. Even more specifically, the study found that just one extra day of a father spending time with his baby translated into a 10 percent increase in the child's health.

So, in other words, it's kind of a big deal.

Interestingly enough, the same premise is true even in adoptive families—a stepfather, for example, is more likely to adopt a stepchild that resembles him in some way.

That being said however, let's remember that this is just a study and not the rule and thankfully, human fathers have evolved from the caveman days. They are fully capable of choosing who to love and care for, from adoption situations to blended families to biological births.

But the next time you're lamenting why your kid looks nothing like you, just remember, it might just be nature's way of ensuring that Dad pitches in on all those dirty diapers too.

Related Gallery

16 Hot Celebrity Dads

by Mar 31, 2016
1 / 16
Splash News
1 / 16

Just named People magazine's 2014 Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, is a dad three times over! Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently welcomed twin boys Tristan and Sasha, who joined older sister India Rose. Good thing he has giant muscles to pick up all those kids!

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

Mom Arrested After Toddler Eats THC-Laced Mac and Cheese

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Do Babies Who Look More Like Dad Really Get More Love?
Apr 10, 2018

Mom Arrested After Toddler Eats THC-Laced Mac and Cheese
Apr 09, 2018

The 2018 Baby Names Everyone's Talking About
Apr 06, 2018

Dads, If You Wanna Get Laid, Do the Damn Dishes (Science Says So)
Apr 05, 2018

OMG, Bed Bath and Beyond Is Accepting Toys R Us Gift Cards!
Apr 04, 2018

Hell Yeah! Science Says We Should Be Drinking More Coffee!
Apr 03, 2018

Pregnant Mom Gets Kicked Off Disney Cruise in the Most Ridiculous Way

Apr 03, 2018

Dentist Threatens to Report Mom to CPS for Missed Appointments (Seriously)
Apr 03, 2018

Arie Makes April Fool's Pregnancy Joke, Becomes Even Bigger D-Bag
Apr 02, 2018
More Results