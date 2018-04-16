Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Mom's Post About Nursery Going Vegan Without Consent Sparks Heated Debate

byApr 16, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

It's no secret that kids are picky eaters, but who gets to decide what they eat (or don't eat) once they start school?

A mother in Britain, known only as Aimee, said she felt "railroaded" into making her son a vegan after nursery school officials changed the menu—removing all meat, fish, eggs and dairy—without consulting parents, according to the Daily Mail.

When school administrators ignored her complaints, Aimee reached out for advice through a forum at U.K. parenting website Netmums.

"I have complained but basically was shrugged off by the manager," she wrote, and went on to explain their reasoning.

Aimee said the change took place after the deputy manager returned from maternity leave.

"She is the vegan," wrote Aimee, and "it's for her son."

Curious as to whether the deliberate incident was enough to warrant a call to the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted), the angry mother explained that she comes from a meat-eating family and that "the nursery is on a farm which rears animals to kill."

The post led to a string of mixed feelings, some sharing Aimee’s outrage—slamming the nursery for not talking to parents first—while others argued that she could still feed her child meat at home.

One woman said she was "really surprised" by the nursery's decision. "Nurseries have to be inclusive of all children's needs, including meat eaters," she wrote. "I would put a complaint in and maybe speak to someone from your early years local authority team."

Another questioned expenses, suggesting a change like this could end up costing parents more.

"Lots of children are picky eaters at this age, and some point blank refuse to eat vegetables and fruit and healthy options," another wrote. "Also will costs go up and be pushed onto parents? Why can't the nursery cater to all the children?"

One mother suggested another perspective. "Imagine the uproar if this was turned the other way about and the nursery insisted that a vegan family's child would have meat on their plate with no offer of a substitute?"

Despite those who believe Aimee is justified in feeling angry, some disagree, reminding Aimee that she can feed her child whatever she wants outside of daycare. "You are obviously free to feed your child meat/fish on evenings and weekends," one woman wrote. "They are not forcing you to make your child vegan. I'd have no issue with the nursery going vegan, assuming the new menu still gave good balance of nutrition."

How would you feel if your child’s nursery did the same thing?

Related Gallery

25 Delicious Vegetarian and Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes

by Dec 19, 2015
1 / 25
1 / 25

Lasagna noodles are the ideal pasta for a delicious soup. A sprinkling of parmesan cheese is all you need.

Recipe via Foodie Crush

Love this? Follow us on Pinterest.

RELATED

These Parents Won't Say If Their Toddler Is a Boy or Girl

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Mom's Post About Nursery Going Vegan Without Consent Sparks Heated Debate
Apr 16, 2018

These Parents Won't Say If Their Toddler Is a Boy or Girl
Apr 16, 2018

Popular Toy Causing Problems for Parents
Apr 13, 2018

Mom Shamed for Letting Her Kid Eat PB&J in a Shopping Cart
Apr 13, 2018

Why You Should Seriously Rethink Posting That Bath-Time Photo
Apr 12, 2018

Newborn Nearly Dies in Car Seat After Sitting in Traffic
Apr 12, 2018

Glitter Sunscreens Exist and Your Kids Are About to Be Sparkly AF
Apr 11, 2018

Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box Welcomes Second Child in Five Months
Apr 10, 2018

Mom Records Herself Trying to Sleep and It's Way Too Relatable
Apr 10, 2018
More Results
]