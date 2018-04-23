Elderly Dog Stayed by Missing Toddler's Side, and We Can't Even

Max may be deaf, partially blind and two years beyond the average life expectancy for cattle dogs at 17 years old, but the blue heeler showed just how loyal he was when he helped save his lost little human.
According to The ABC in Australia, 3-year-old Aurora was reported missing at about 3 p.m. on Friday. She had wandered off on her family's rural property, which includes rugged bushland, steep slopes and several dams, in Queensland, Australia. Max had followed, even staying with her through the night when police, emergency service volunteers and the public had to suspend their search late into the night.
The toddler and dog slept together overnight in the rain and with temperatures dropping below 60 degrees. When the search resumed at first light on Saturday, Aurora's grandmother, Leisa Bennett, heard Aurora faintly from the top of a mountain.
Max came to Leisa's feet and led rescuers straight to the toddler. Aurora was found at 8 a.m. still on the family property and a little more than a mile from home. The brave tot is now safe and well, only suffering minor scratches.
After sticking by Aurora's side and keeping her safe for 15 hours, Max was made an honorary police dog by the Queensland Police Service. Be still our hearts!
Sometimes when we need a hand, we find a paw.