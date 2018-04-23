Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

Elderly Dog Stayed by Missing Toddler's Side, and We Can't Even

Apr 23, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Max may be deaf, partially blind and two years beyond the average life expectancy for cattle dogs at 17 years old, but the blue heeler showed just how loyal he was when he helped save his lost little human.

According to The ABC in Australia, 3-year-old Aurora was reported missing at about 3 p.m. on Friday. She had wandered off on her family's rural property, which includes rugged bushland, steep slopes and several dams, in Queensland, Australia. Max had followed, even staying with her through the night when police, emergency service volunteers and the public had to suspend their search late into the night.

The toddler and dog slept together overnight in the rain and with temperatures dropping below 60 degrees. When the search resumed at first light on Saturday, Aurora's grandmother, Leisa Bennett, heard Aurora faintly from the top of a mountain.

Max came to Leisa's feet and led rescuers straight to the toddler. Aurora was found at 8 a.m. still on the family property and a little more than a mile from home. The brave tot is now safe and well, only suffering minor scratches.

After sticking by Aurora's side and keeping her safe for 15 hours, Max was made an honorary police dog by the Queensland Police Service. Be still our hearts!

Photograph by Facebook

Dogs like Max remind us that there's still good in the world and heroes do come in different shapes, sizes and breeds. Just look at these "pawsome" pets, including the fearless tabby cat who defended a 4-year-old from an attacking dog or this amazing little dog who rescued an abused toddler.

Sometimes when we need a hand, we find a paw.

Napping Dog and Toddler Make Cutest Couple Ever

Crazy-cute couple Theo & Beau have taken Instagram by storm. Jessica Shyba, owner of Theo (dog; eight weeks) and mom to Beau (boy, 23 months), has been documenting their naptime love affair on Instagram and her blog, Momma's Gone City. Keep clicking for their story (and more unbelievably adorable photos).

