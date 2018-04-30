Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

ACOG Rethinks Approach to 'Fourth Trimester' Care

byApr 30, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

After giving birth, the rule of thumb has been to schedule the first postpartum checkup within six weeks. That way, after recouping at home with Baby and trying to acclimate to parenthood, moms can then touch base with their Ob-Gyn to assess how they're healing and how they're handling motherhood in general.

But according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), about 40 percent of new moms aren't scheduling these necessary appointments. However, ACOG has redesigned its approach to stress the importance of postpartum care in the so-called "fourth trimester" after Baby is born.

“New mothers need ongoing care during the ‘fourth trimester,'" said Dr. Alison Stuebe, lead author of the revised committee opinion. "We want to replace the one-off checkup at six weeks with a period of sustained, holistic support for growing families.”

We want to replace the one-off checkup at six weeks with a period of sustained, holistic support for growing families.

She adds that the goal of the task force is to ensure that every new family is given a "comprehensive care plan and a care team that supports the mother’s strengths and addresses her multiple, intersecting needs following birth.”

When new moms opt out of scheduling these important checkups, they limit their access to critical information about issues like postpartum depression and short interpregnancy intervals (conceiving less than 18 months after giving birth).

By revising current postpartum guidelines, ACOG hopes to reinforce the importance of the "fourth trimester" and “set the stage for long-term health and well-being.”

Dr. Haywood L. Brown, ACOG president, said the revised guidance caters to “the postpartum needs of all women, including those most at risk of falling out of care.”

“As the nation’s leading group of physicians providing health care for women,” he added, “we must use the postpartum period as a gateway opportunity to counsel women on long-term health implications.”

ACOG’s recommendations, which touch on everything from mood swings to policy changes that support ongoing postpartum care, also encourage women to contact their maternal care provider within the first three weeks of giving birth.

Though a three-week Ob-Gyn visit might sound premature—especially because it means you’ll have to get dressed and leave the house with a baby who may or may not have a meltdown in the car—it might be the break a new mother needs to keep her health in check, because motherhood can be both exhilarating and terrifying.

Related Gallery

10 Must-Haves for Newborns

by Apr 05, 2012
1 / 11
Bonnie Tsang
1 / 11

Designer Joy Deangdeelert Cho shares the 10 items she found super useful in the first month of her baby Ruby's life. "There are all the things you received as gifts at your baby shower, there are all the things you buy while you are pregnant," she notes. "And then there's the things you actually use once baby arrives."

RELATED: Tired? Try these expert beauty tricks for sleepy new mamas.

RELATED

Boy's Body Recovered After Being Swept Away From His Mom Out to Sea

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

ACOG Rethinks Approach to 'Fourth Trimester' Care
Apr 30, 2018

Boy's Body Recovered After Being Swept Away From His Mom Out to Sea
Apr 30, 2018

Duchess Kate and Prince William Have a Name for Their Newborn Prince
Apr 27, 2018

People Have Lots of Feelings About Baby Shower Thank-You Notes
Apr 27, 2018

OMG, What?! Mom Delivers Her Own Baby With the Help of YouTube Tutorials
Apr 26, 2018

Mom Beautifully Shares Why Pregnancy Loss Isn't a Competition
Apr 25, 2018

Forget the Doorbell, Amazon Now Delivers Packages to Your Car
Apr 25, 2018

Mom Nails Why Little Girls Deserve Real Damn Pockets, Too
Apr 24, 2018

Mom Who Nearly Died From Toxic Shock Syndrome Shares Powerful Message
Apr 23, 2018
More Results
]