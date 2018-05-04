Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

4-Year-Old Bakes and Sends a Birthday Cake to Her Mom in Heaven

May 04, 2018
Photograph by Laura Fisher

It has been two years since Bella Graham lost her mom, Jessica, to a sudden illness. But that's not stopping the 4-year-old from celebrating her mother's birthday and sending a cake to heaven.

Bella’s grandmother, Laura Fisher, told Mom.me that Bella started expressing concern about a month ago that her mom wouldn't have a birthday cake in heaven.

"She was becoming stressed about it, so I decided to tell her we could mail a cake to her (mom) in heaven," Fisher said.

Fisher, a baker in Edgewater, Florida, made a small two-tier cake (one was red velvet and the other was vanilla) with Bella. The grandmother decided to go to the post office the week before she planned to "mail it" and explain the situation to the staff, who were happy to accommodate.

Photograph by Laura Fisher

On Monday, the grandmother-granddaughter duo boxed up the cake (complete with some flowers drawn on by Bella) and took it to the post office, where workers opened a special line for people shipping to heaven only. They stamped the box and guaranteed her cake would arrive before her mother's birthday. Fisher told WESH News that Bella was so happy that her mom was going to have a birthday cake and a party.

Fisher tries to keep the memories of Jessica (pictured below), who would have turned 30 on Saturday, alive for Bella.

Photograph by Laura Fisher

"Bella has done fairly well overall, but she will struggle her entire life with this loss—we all will. Losing a child is indescribable, I just keep moving forward for Bella's sake," Fisher said. "We all talk about her mommy regularly to Bella so she will have some sense of knowing her mommy."

The grandmother was so grateful to the post office staff that she also praised them on the local community watch Facebook page. She noted that the staff went above and beyond to help Bella send the cake. That's something that helps keep Bella's connection to her mom strong.

