Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

C-Section Moms Rejoice! These Undies Were Made Just for You

byMay 10, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Having a child forces a woman's body to do things she never thought possible. Aside from watching her belly inflate like a hot air balloon, an expectant mother is forced to endure all sorts of pain and discomfort as she makes room for Baby.

Still, most women don't mind adjusting their bodies for a few months because it means their fetus is growing, but what happens when the doctor recommends performing a C-section?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 32 percent of women in the U.S. have gone under the knife to deliver their newborn by Cesarean for one reason or another. Though the procedure is common and the risks are relatively low, the cramping, bleeding and pain afterward is another story.

Wouldn't it be nice if they made postpartum underwear that helped with C-section recovery?

Catherine Brooks, occupational therapist, "mompreneur" and inventor of UpSpring's C-Panty, saw a need for postpartum underwear after undergoing an emergency C-Section of her own. Worried that other moms might not be getting the rest (and support) they needed after surgery, she designed an all-in-one solution for C-section recovery.

C-Panty is made of nylon and spandex with a medical-grade silicone panel woven into each pair.

Why the silicone? Brooks says it provides safe levels of targeted compressions to minimize scarring and infection, reduce swelling and itchiness, support weakened muscles and help a woman’s body heal faster.

Best of all, these high-waisted (or low, depending on your mood) gems are hook-, strap- and Velcro-free, making it easy for Mom to conceal any C-section bulges while keeping her comfortable throughout the day.

“If you had knee surgery, the skin closes in seven to 10 days, but you wouldn’t be ‘back to normal’–you’d be hobbling about with a brace on,” Brooks shared in a statement to Mom.me. “But moms are up being moms, focusing on the baby, not on the surgery.”

Brooks, along with her colleagues at UpSpring, recently expanded their brand to meet the health needs of all women, not just those with a bun in the oven. Their product line, which includes everything from prenatal vitamins to belly wraps, just added a post-op panty to their portfolio—similar to C-Panty, but designed for hysterectomy and lower abdominal surgery recovery. Of course, they can also be worn after giving birth at Mom's discretion.

Related Gallery

Not Your Mother's Underwear

by Dec 09, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

Hanky Panky is probably the most popular brand of thongs around—and once you try one a pair, you'll understand why. The quality and comfort level are unparalleled. They're a great wear-anywhere panty by day, and by night, with just a slim T-shirt, a super-sexy PJ option.

To buy: Bare Necessities, $90/5

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

Target Has Matching Family Outfits and We Don't Know How to Feel
More from news

C-Section Moms Rejoice! These Undies Were Made Just for You
May 10, 2018

Target Has Matching Family Outfits and We Don't Know How to Feel
May 10, 2018

Mom Says 5-Point Harnesses Saved Her Kids' Lives
May 09, 2018

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off This MRI of a Mom and Her Baby
May 08, 2018

Celebrity Mom Says Using Formula 'Is Like a Sin'
May 07, 2018

Boy Scouts Unveil Major Change to Organization
May 04, 2018

4-Year-Old Bakes and Sends a Birthday Cake to Her Mom in Heaven
May 04, 2018

Pregnancy Nose Is a Thing and Chrissy Teigen Says She Has It
May 03, 2018

Nebraska Passes Law Recognizing Miscarriage Before 20 Weeks
May 02, 2018
More Results