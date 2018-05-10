Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Target Has Matching Family Outfits and We Don't Know How to Feel

byMay 10, 2018
Photograph by Target

"Matchy-matchy" family outfits can often veer into awkward family photos territory, but Target recently debuted matching outfits that are actually kind of tasteful.

Parents are praising the new Genuine Kids additions from OshKosh for being more stylish than tacky and making outfit selections for family photo shoots or trips a whole lot easier. With this new collection, parents can even satisfy their urges to find twinning clothes for siblings (while not traumatizing or embarrassing the kids). And, because Target really gets us, all the items are pretty affordable, ranging from $10.99 to $49.99.

The new tropical looks include palm-tree-print dresses and shirts, floral one-piece swimsuits and complementary board shorts, as well as rompers, short-sleeved polos and other articles that are coordinated by theme, color or style. The clothes aren't too childish for adults or too over-the-top for children.

Photograph by Target
Photograph by Target

Other options are a little more on the nose and have mother-daughter pairs or father-son pairs wearing the exact same thing. If that's not hardcore enough for you, we're sure you can even get matching sandals.

Photograph by Target
Photograph by Target

Understandably, some parents still see the push as creepy, not cute. (There's a reason why family photographers secretly cringe when they work with an entire family donning matching outfits). Parents should let their kids' individual styles shine, the argument goes. Others are frustrated, not because of the clone-like vibes, but because they actually want more options from Target. For instance, why are there only toddler sizes for kids? And why aren't there mother-son or father-daughter matching pairs? And what do you do if the family has, like, four daughters?!

Your move, Target.

Related Gallery

Awkward Family Photos

by May 01, 2013
1 / 24
1 / 24

Is it hot in here or is—THE HOUSE BEHIND US IS ON FIRE?

Photo via Awkward Family Photos

RELATED

Mom Says 5-Point Harnesses Saved Her Kids' Lives
More from news

C-Section Moms Rejoice! These Undies Were Made Just for You
May 10, 2018

Target Has Matching Family Outfits and We Don't Know How to Feel
May 10, 2018

Mom Says 5-Point Harnesses Saved Her Kids' Lives
May 09, 2018

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off This MRI of a Mom and Her Baby
May 08, 2018

Celebrity Mom Says Using Formula 'Is Like a Sin'
May 07, 2018

Boy Scouts Unveil Major Change to Organization
May 04, 2018

4-Year-Old Bakes and Sends a Birthday Cake to Her Mom in Heaven
May 04, 2018

Pregnancy Nose Is a Thing and Chrissy Teigen Says She Has It
May 03, 2018

Nebraska Passes Law Recognizing Miscarriage Before 20 Weeks
May 02, 2018
More Results