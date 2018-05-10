Target Has Matching Family Outfits and We Don't Know How to Feel

"Matchy-matchy" family outfits can often veer into awkward family photos territory, but Target recently debuted matching outfits that are actually kind of tasteful.
Parents are praising the new Genuine Kids additions from OshKosh for being more stylish than tacky and making outfit selections for family photo shoots or trips a whole lot easier. With this new collection, parents can even satisfy their urges to find twinning clothes for siblings (while not traumatizing or embarrassing the kids). And, because Target really gets us, all the items are pretty affordable, ranging from $10.99 to $49.99.
The new tropical looks include palm-tree-print dresses and shirts, floral one-piece swimsuits and complementary board shorts, as well as rompers, short-sleeved polos and other articles that are coordinated by theme, color or style. The clothes aren't too childish for adults or too over-the-top for children.
Other options are a little more on the nose and have mother-daughter pairs or father-son pairs wearing the exact same thing. If that's not hardcore enough for you, we're sure you can even get matching sandals.
Understandably, some parents still see the push as creepy, not cute. (There's a reason why family photographers secretly cringe when they work with an entire family donning matching outfits). Parents should let their kids' individual styles shine, the argument goes. Others are frustrated, not because of the clone-like vibes, but because they actually want more options from Target. For instance, why are there only toddler sizes for kids? And why aren't there mother-son or father-daughter matching pairs? And what do you do if the family has, like, four daughters?!
Your move, Target.