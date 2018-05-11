Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Nissan Just Gave Working Moms the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ever

byMay 11, 2018

For working moms who breastfeed their children, everything changes when maternity leave is over. Mom has to go back to work—without the privacy or the same flexibility as before. Imagine how difficult breastfeeding would be if your job required travel.

This week, Nissan announced an exciting new partnership with Milk Stork, a breast milk shipping company that pre-ships packing materials, along with a cooler to keep milk fresh, to the company's employees in the U.S. and Canada who are traveling for work while still nursing.

According to the announcement, the pharmaceutical-grade cooler, which arrives at the hotel before the Nissan employee checks in, contains an internal mechanism that, once activated, keeps breast milk chilled for up to 72 hours. So whenever Mom is done pumping and ready to ship, she simply drops the cooler off at the front desk (or FedEx shipping location) to be overnighted to her baby at the automaker's expense. Genius!

"As a working mom myself, supporting other working moms is a passion of mine," Michelle Baron, vice president of human resources for Nissan North America, told Mom.me. "My kids are teenagers now, but I wish I had a program like this back when I was in this life stage."

Baron also said that she understood how challenging it is to balance work and family life. "That’s why I’m so proud to be part of this initiative and the steps we’re taking to make sure working moms don’t have to choose between their careers and their commitment to breastfeeding."

In addition to Nissan’s Milk Stork delivery program, the company is also offering a few more incentives for working mothers, including pumping rooms (with mirrors to avoid awkward moments, and white boards so employees can swoon over baby pictures while pumping), expectant mother parking passes, flexible work schedules (with an option to work from home) and “welcome back kits” for new parents.

Expecting couples are also encouraged to enroll in Nissan’s healthy maternity management program, making them eligible to earn money toward the purchase of a car seat and breast pump.

Baron said that benefits like shipping breast milk help Nissan continue to recruit, retain and motivate.

"Working moms have enough on their minds," she said. "Shipping their breast milk home after traveling shouldn’t be one of them. We’re happy to be able to reduce stress and retain the best employees. That’s what it’s all about—happy employees."

Related Gallery

31 Days of Breastfeeding Selfies

by Jul 30, 2015
1 / 32
1 / 32

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and mom.me is celebrating by sharing a different selfie every day of a nursing mom—no matter how long or short their journey was. These women all share the common bond of doing their best to feed their babies whether by breast, by pumping or by bottle. No matter the route, we're all in this together and we honor all moms who work so tirelessly to give their child the ultimate gift of love.

RELATED

Ask Your Child for Consent Before Changing Diapers, Expert Says
More from news

Nissan Just Gave Working Moms the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ever
May 11, 2018

Ask Your Child for Consent Before Changing Diapers, Expert Says
May 11, 2018

C-Section Moms Rejoice! These Undies Were Made Just for You
May 10, 2018

Target Has Matching Family Outfits and We Don't Know How to Feel
May 10, 2018

Mom Says 5-Point Harnesses Saved Her Kids' Lives
May 09, 2018

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off This MRI of a Mom and Her Baby
May 08, 2018

Celebrity Mom Says Using Formula 'Is Like a Sin'
May 07, 2018

Boy Scouts Unveil Major Change to Organization
May 04, 2018

4-Year-Old Bakes and Sends a Birthday Cake to Her Mom in Heaven
May 04, 2018
More Results