10 Kids Rescued From House of Horrors

A father in California is facing seven counts of felony torture and nine counts of felony child abuse after police rescued ten children—ranging from 4 months to 12 years old—from the family home.
In a press release Monday, Lt. Greg Hurlbut from the Fairfield Police Department stated that officers visited the residence after locating one of the family's children, a 12-year-old boy, who had been reported missing. Once they arrived, they immediately became concerned for the safety and health of the children and decided to search the property—that's when they discovered nine more children, "living in squalor and unsafe conditions."
Hurlbut said the investigation revealed a "long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children." In a press conference on Monday, he added that the children had puncture wounds, burns, bruises and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun. There was also spoiled food on the floor and feces—both animal and human—throughout the house, making some areas impassable.
All 10 children were taken into protective custody. The mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, was arrested for child neglect and taken to Solano County Jail. The father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, was also arrested and sent to the same facility where he pled “not guilty” to the charges against him. He is currently being held on a $5.2 million bail. The mother was released after posting a $10,000 bail. Her children are reportedly with Rogers' mother, Wanda Rogers, and sister.
Rogers told reporters that the "squalor" mentioned by police came from her tearing the house apart while searching for her child.
"Fear set in ... that my son was missing," she said. "So I ripped up my whole house ... tore everything out of the closet, lifted up the beds."
Sharon Henry, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County, disagrees. During a press conference with Lt. Hurlbut, she said she believes nine of the 10 children were abused, describing it as torture—intentional infliction of “extreme pain and suffering ... for sadistic purposes.”
In an interview with NBC News, the children's grandmother accused the father of worshipping Satan, claiming that her grandchildren “lived in torture” and that Allen maintained a "devil room" inside the family home.
"He said ‘when the voices stop, I’ll stop hitting you,’" she said. “He was using my grandkids for sacrifice.”
Despite the gruesome charges against Allen, Rogers continues to stand by her man. In a statement to ABC News she told reporters, "My husband has a lot of tattoos ... he does look like a scary individual and that’s why people are so quick to judge him.”
She also said that people judge her because she homeschools all of her children while working full-time. Let’s hope her attorney is better at math than she is because something isn’t adding up and it’s probably her absurd calculation.