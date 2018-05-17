Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Your LaCroix Obsession Is About to Get Sooooo Extra

May 17, 2018
Moms, your summer is about to get extra AF. Thanks to Publicspace, a clothing company based in Los Angeles, LaCroix-inspired swimsuits and trunks are a thing, and you too can turn into a giant, mouth-watering can of seltzer.

Moms have been drinking up the LaCroix obsession these last few years — the fizzy water has been popping up in playdates, park visits and even in moms' nights out as mixers. Die-hard fans no longer have to debate the merits of Pamplemousse versus Passionfruit with kids in tow because they can now wear their favorite flavor proudly at the beach or pool (and embarrass TF out of the kids at the same time).

The handcrafted, one-piece swimsuits come in Pamplemousse (or grapefruit, for those who don't know), Lime, Passionfruit, Pure, Cran-Raspberry and Lemon. The stretchable suits also feature high-cut legs with a scoop back, and are made of 82 percent polyester and 18 percent spandex. Each is priced at just under $50.

introducing ｌａ ｃｒｏｉｘ swim trunks and one-pieces to keep you sparkling at pool parties this summer like it's 1997. order by 05/17 to receive by memorial day 05/28! ⚡️ｇｉｖｉｎｇ ａｗａｙ⚡️ a few of these: like + follow + tag a friend for one entry. multiple tags = multiple entries. announcing winners on monday 05/07! 🎥: mmntmr.com

The swim trunks in the line are unisex, which means you can rope dear husband in, too. Like the suits, the trunks are quick dry but come with actual pockets, and are 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex microfiber. Each is priced at just under $40.

If you're not about that sparkling water and are more of a Fiji kind of gal, well, let's just say the gang at Publicspace has a special onesie (for you, not your baby).

