Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Moms Are Split Over Target Labeling Breastfeeding Aisle 'Natural'

byMay 22, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Breastfeeding controversies are so persistent that even the way breastfeeding is promoted and labeled continues to come under fire. This time, parents are split over Target's "natural feeding" signage for breastfeeding supplies and whether the term "natural" is appropriate.

The debate was reignited by the Facebook page Breastfeeding Mama Talk, run by Kristy Kemp. The breastfeeding advocate posted a photo of a Target aisle that had a "natural feeding" sign and asked moms, "Do you like that Target used 'natural feeding' to label their aisle or do you think they should have just said 'breastfeeding' or 'breastfeeding supplies'? How do you feel about all the people trying to dictate how we refer to breastfeeding? Does stating something about breastfeeding imply or insinuate something about formula feeding?"

Photograph by Facebook

People have been complaining about Target's "natural feeding" signs for years.

"One of the aisles @Target is marked 'bottle feeding' and 'natural feeding.' Are we really afraid of the word 'breast,' Target?? C'mon now," tweeted Sharon Morse in 2016.

Even as far back as 2010, user @sarahr wrote, "I find it interesting that Target labels the section containing products related to nursing 'Natural Feeding.' More insulting to bottle-fed?"

One huge reason some are upset is because a loaded term like "natural," which is strongly linked to something that's "healthier" or "better," can be off-putting to moms who don't end up breastfeeding for a number of reasons. To these moms, although the term "natural" is technically correct, it can also imply that those who don't breastfeed are doing something unnatural. Like the well-known statement, "breast is best," "natural" can exacerbate the guilt and sense of failure moms might already feel for supplementing or exclusively formula-feeding.

Another reason people are upset? They feel that by using "natural feeding" instead of "breastfeeding," Target is avoiding saying the word "breast," making it more taboo than it should be. (Though we should note here that some Target stores do have signs that say "breastfeeding" and its website also uses "breastfeeding.")

Kemp herself shared that, in her view, formula is unnatural, adding that breastfeeding moms shouldn't have to be ostracized for stating facts about the benefits of breastfeeding.

"Formula is a man-made alternative. Why can we not call it as it is? It's not like when we say, 'Breastfeeding is natural' we're saying 'And formula is artificial and man made ha ha ha ha ha,'" she wrote in her post and in the comments. "I want to know when labeling something natural and something else artificial became a bad thing. I feel like some people want to have it both ways. They talk on and on about how far we have come with science and being able to provide alternatives for things that we were not able to attain naturally, but yet we are looked at as villains when we dare use the natural/artificial label?"

Many supported her view, and sympathized with Target's "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation. As for Target's thoughts? We reached out to the mom-favorite company for comment.

"To help guests navigate our stores, we put a lot of thought into how things are organized and the signs that we use," a Target spokesperson told Mom.me. "This particular sign is outdated and will be removed immediately from the one store where it remains. We apologize, and appreciate all the feedback that we have received on this topic."

Related Gallery

Stunning Photos of Moms Breastfeeding in Public

by Aug 06, 2015
1 / 10
Azure Mahara Photography
1 / 10

As a nursing mom, I want to see breastfeeding in public normalized and for new moms and moms-to-be to feel confident in feeding their babies while out and about. This is why I absolutely love the Public Breastfeeding Project by Azure Mahara Photography in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Azure's images and the women's stories that go with them truly portray public breastfeeding in everyday situations. And that's something many moms can relate to.

Azure was inspired to start this project as a way to provide nursing moms with support, not shame mothers who didn't breastfeed. She hopes this photo series will allow others to see breastfeeding as beautiful and natural and hopefully give other nursing moms the confidence to nurse in public too.

Love this? Follow us on Pinterest.

RELATED

Alyssa Milano's Essay on Postpartum Anxiety Is Authentic AF
More from news

Mom Claims 6-Year-Old Son Was Attacked by Another Parent
May 22, 2018

Moms Are Split Over Target Labeling Breastfeeding Aisle 'Natural'
May 22, 2018

Alyssa Milano's Essay on Postpartum Anxiety Is Authentic AF
May 21, 2018

Soldier Fights for Custody of Baby He Thought Died at Birth
May 21, 2018

This Cell Phone for Kids Is Exactly What Parents Have Been Waiting For
May 18, 2018

Your LaCroix Obsession Is About to Get Sooooo Extra

May 17, 2018

WTF?! Mom Changes Son's Name After Major Tattoo Fail
May 17, 2018

Missing Baby Found Lying Naked in a Pile of Dirt in Oregon Woods
May 16, 2018

10 Kids Rescued From House of Horrors
May 16, 2018
More Results