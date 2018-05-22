Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Mom Claims 6-Year-Old Son Was Attacked by Another Parent

byMay 22, 2018
Photograph by Aisha Diin

Imagine how you’d feel if another child’s parent physically assaulted your child at school. That’s what one mother claims happened to her 6-year-old son earlier this month, and now she’s looking for answers.

"My son was attacked on school property by another parent," Washington, D.C., mom Aisha Diin wrote on Facebook, also claiming the school staff wanted to downplay the situation.

Photograph by Aisha Diin

Diin told Fox 5 that she noticed scratches on her son's face in two places when she picked him up from school on May 11. According to the mother (who was told by another), somebody “had passed gas” in Yosef’s classroom earlier that day and he sprayed Febreze, which ended up getting on another student. That's what allegedly triggered the attack.

Later that day, Dinn’s son, a first-grade student at Drew Elementary School in Washington, D.C., was pushed to the ground by another parent on the playground.

“She picked me up by my neck, threw me on the ground, scratched my face up," Yosef told reporters.

Diin said she was surprised to find her son with two Band-Aids on his face that afternoon.

“I had to put the rage aside because I wanted to know where the parent was," she said.

When she found out the parent wasn’t there, she dug a little deeper and asked administrators where the police were.

Diin claims they told her, “We didn’t call the police."

Wondering why nothing had been done to hold the woman (who allegedly attacked her son) accountable for her actions, Diin pressed administrators to find out why no one had contacted police. She was told that "it was the principal’s decision."

Na’imah Salahuddin, the school's principal, argues otherwise, stating the school did contact authorities and backed her claim by sharing a letter with Fox 5 that was sent home to parents that day:

“Dear Drew Elementary School Parents and Families,

"At Drew Elementary School, the well-being of our students is important to us. Communicating home about issues that arise during the school day is key to being good partners to our families.

"Last week, an unfortunate incident occurred at our school involving a parent and a student. Our administrative team immediately followed security protocols by contacting the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), who arrived quickly to collect a report of the incident and launch their proceedings.

"I want to assure you that the safety of our students is our top priority and we take all incidents very seriously. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me via phone at (202) 671-6040 or email at naimah.salahuddin@dc.gov.

"Thank you for your continued support of Drew Elementary School.”

Though D.C. police are investigating and, according to Diin, have arrested the mother, Diin said she is committed to making sure the incident is not “swept under the rug” and hopes nothing like this will ever happen again—to her son or anyone else's.

"This experience has traumatized my family but has inspired me to become more involved in my kid's school," Diin told Mom.me. "I plan to start a support group for other kids who are being bullied or attacked. I don't want kids or parents to lose their voice on such issues."

Related Gallery

Weirdest School Supply Requests

by Mar 01, 2016
1 / 10
1 / 10

Gone are the days when school supply lists only contained notebooks and pencils. Today, parents are expected to provide everything from cleaning supplies to stress balls.

Click for more back-to-school inspiration.

“For the vast majority of teachers, there really is a method to the madness on these lists,” says Tim Sullivan, founder of TeachersList.com, which collects and posts school supply lists from around the country. "One red folder and one blue folder may sound silly or unimportant, but not when red will always mean vocabulary and blue will always mean math for the entire class for the entire year. Your child’s green folder just won’t work.”

What unique requests could your kid be required to fulfill this year? If your child attends one of the schools mentioned, it could include anything from shaving cream to gluten-free paint.

RELATED

Moms Are Split Over Target Labeling Breastfeeding Aisle 'Natural'
More from news

Mom Claims 6-Year-Old Son Was Attacked by Another Parent
May 22, 2018

Moms Are Split Over Target Labeling Breastfeeding Aisle 'Natural'
May 22, 2018

Alyssa Milano's Essay on Postpartum Anxiety Is Authentic AF
May 21, 2018

Soldier Fights for Custody of Baby He Thought Died at Birth
May 21, 2018

This Cell Phone for Kids Is Exactly What Parents Have Been Waiting For
May 18, 2018

Your LaCroix Obsession Is About to Get Sooooo Extra

May 17, 2018

WTF?! Mom Changes Son's Name After Major Tattoo Fail
May 17, 2018

Missing Baby Found Lying Naked in a Pile of Dirt in Oregon Woods
May 16, 2018

10 Kids Rescued From House of Horrors
May 16, 2018
More Results