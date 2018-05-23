Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

This Year's 23 Best Sunscreens for Babies and Kids, According to the EWG

Sun's out, and so is the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) annual list of the best sunscreens for children. This year, the organization looked through hundreds of beach and sport sunscreens to find the 23 best options specifically marketed for babies and kids.

You no longer have to spend an inordinate amount of time analyzing potentially misleading marketing claims and ridiculously long and complicated ingredient lists. To find the safest products for your little ones, the EWG looked at what health hazards were associated with the listed ingredients, the effectiveness and balance of the product's UVB and UVA protection and how quickly the sunscreen breaks down.

Preference was given to fragrance-free formulas and water-resistant or "sport" formulation sunscreens, "as those tend to offer greater staying power." All of the top sunscreens were in the 30-50 SPF range because sunscreens with a higher sun protection factor mislead people into baring their skin longer and exposing themselves to more harmful UV radiation.

Here's the full list of top sunscreens for 2018, specifically with children in mind:

As for what to avoid, the organization found that two-thirds of the products they examined offer "inferior sun protection or contain worrisome ingredients." These ingredients include formaldehyde-releasing chemicals, oxybenzone (a hormone disruptor that was recently banned as a sunscreen ingredient in Hawaii) and retinyl palmitate, a form of vitamin A that may harm skin. They have a more complete list here.

