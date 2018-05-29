Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Real-Life Spider-Man Saves Child Hanging From Balcony

byMay 29, 2018
Photograph by AFP/Getty Images

When Mamoudou Gassama saw a child dangling from a balcony, he immediately ran up to the building, scaled four floors and then lifted the 4-year-old boy to safety. The 22-year-old undocumented migrant from Mali, who was in the area to watch a football match, didn't think about the risk of deportation.

"I like children, I would have hated to see him getting hurt in front of me. I ran and I looked for solutions to save him and, thank god, I scaled the front of the building to the balcony," he told CNN affiliate BFM TV.

The heart-stopping moment was captured in a now-viral video, which shows Gassama climbing the Paris apartment building in seconds amid cheers from the crowd.

It was only when Gassama got to the apartment and saved the child that he realized what had just happened and was shaken up.

A man and woman in the apartment next door could see the child from their balcony. The man grabbed the child's right arm but couldn't pull the boy up because of the divider between balconies. He told Le Parisien that the child, who was thought to have fallen two floors before grabbing onto the fourth-floor balcony, was bleeding from his toe and had a torn nail. He added that the child was even wearing Spider-Man flip-flops.

The incident occurred Saturday around 8 p.m., when the father left the young child alone to go shopping. He was playing Pokemon Go once he left the shop, according to French prosecutor Francois Molins. The child was living with his father, who worked in the city. His mother, who lives on Réunion Island, and the couple's second child were going to join them in June.

The boy is currently in the care of social services. His father was detained overnight and will appear in court in September. He faces up to two years in prison for abandoning his parental responsibilities and a fine of €30,000 (about $35,000).

emmanuelmacron

Avec M. GASSAMA qui a sauvé samedi la vie d'un enfant en escaladant 4 étages à mains nues. Je lui ai annoncé qu'en reconnaissance de cet acte héroïque il allait être régularisé dans les plus brefs délais, et que la brigade des sapeurs-pompiers de Paris était prête à l'accueillir. Je l'ai également invité à déposer une demande de naturalisation. Car la France est une volonté, et M. GASSAMA a démontré avec engagement qu'il l'avait ! - With Mr Gassama who saved a child's life on Saturday by climbing 4 floors with his bare hands. I told him that in recognition of his heroic act he would have his papers in order as quickly as possible and that the Paris fire brigade would be keen to welcome him to their ranks. I also invited him to submit a naturalization request because France is built on desire and Mr Gassama's commitment clearly showed that he has that desire!

As for Gassama, the hero now known as Paris' "Spider-Man" met French President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysee Palace yesterday. Gassama was presented with a certificate and medal for his act of bravery and devotion, signed by the police prefect. The French president also said he will be made a French citizen and has been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also thanked Gassama for his bravery.

"He explained to me that he arrived from Mali a few months ago with the dream of making a life for himself here," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter Sunday. "I replied that his heroic act is an example for all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France."

Related Gallery

10 Tiny Heroes

by Jul 01, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

When Panama City, Fla., dad John Smith drove 9-year-old Esteria home from karate one day, things got scary. “He told me he couldn’t see and started panicking saying, ‘I don’t know what to eat!’” Esteria told NBC affiliate WJHG-TV.

Esteria then took the wheel and drove eight blocks to a hospital. “He was fighting with me and I couldn’t make turns,” she said. “He was pushing the accelerator and I was [in the backseat] reaching over him, driving with one hand. I hit a curve and we almost ran in the front of an ambulance!”

By the time they got to the hospital, John had lost his vision, motor skills, memory and, eventually, consciousness. The diagnosis: a stage-four brain tumor, which Smith is now fighting.

photo via WJHG

RELATED

Drop That Baby Teething Medicine! Why the FDA Is Taking Action
More from news

Dad Gets Hammered, Wrecks Car and Abandons Kids on Side of the Road
May 30, 2018

Airline Asked Mom to Prove Biracial Baby Was Hers
May 30, 2018

Real-Life Spider-Man Saves Child Hanging From Balcony
May 29, 2018

Drop That Baby Teething Medicine! Why the FDA Is Taking Action
May 25, 2018

Evicted Son Perfectly Illustrates the Dangers of Helicopter Parenting
May 24, 2018

Pregnant Women Are Getting Made Over in a Weird and Wonderful Way

May 24, 2018

Parents Fight to Save Son With 'Childhood Alzheimer's'
May 24, 2018

This Year's 23 Best Sunscreens for Babies and Kids, According to the EWG
May 23, 2018

Mom Claims 6-Year-Old Son Was Attacked by Another Parent
May 22, 2018
More Results