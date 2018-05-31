Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

Recall on Birth Control Pills Causing 'Unintended Pregnancy' Risk

byMay 31, 2018

Imagine finding out that one of the sample packs of birth control pills that your doctor gave you could actually result in pregnancy.

Pharmaceutical company Allergan announced a nationwide voluntary recall of Taytulla soft gel oral contraceptive capsules—1mg/20mcg sample packs—on May 29 after learning that four "non-hormonal" placebo capsules (aka, sugar pills) had inadvertently been placed out of order.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the company's statement reads. “The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order.”

So, what does this mean, exactly? Simply put, women taking certain sample packs of Taytulla to dodge pregnancy are actually at risk of becoming pregnant due to "out of sequence" pills, specifically those coming from lot number 5620706, expiring May 2019.

This, however, was an isolated incident, according to Lisa Brown, associate director of media relations at Allergen.

Brown told Mom.me that the mix-up was identified through a physician report.

"Given this single complaint," she said, "Allergan issued a voluntary recall of one lot (containing 168,768 packs) of physician sample packs of Taytulla."

At this time, Brown said, "no other sample packs have been identified with the packaging error within the recalled lot, or within any other Taytulla lot." But until all unused recalled sample packs are returned to Allergen, there's still a risk to the women using them.

Women who have taken Taytulla from sample packs given by their doctor since August 27, 2017 are asked to inspect the packaging thoroughly.

The press release describes the correctly packaged Taytulla pill pack as a 28-count blister card with 24 "active" pink soft gel capsules (with hormones) and "WC" printed on the outer shell in white to be taken for 24 days, followed by four maroon soft gel capsules (without hormones) also imprinted with "WC" on one side to be taken for the next four days.

If your sample pack matches the above criteria, be sure to triple check the lot number to see if it matches the recalled product: lot number 5620706, expiring May 2019. If the numbers and dates match up, and you believe you may have been affected, please consult with your physician as soon as possible.

