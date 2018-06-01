Dad Got His Baby to Sleep in the Most Unconventional Way

When Australian dad Brad Bentley was struggling to get his baby to sleep, he unwittingly followed in the footsteps of Samantha from "Sex and the City." Remember that episode when Samantha watched Miranda's baby and the vibrating seat broke? Well, Samantha whipped out her new vibrator as a replacement, and it worked like a charm.
Apparently, that's exactly what Brad did, too.
When his wife, Laura, went to the gym, the dad was in charge of getting his daughter to sleep. The 10-week-old isn't a great sleeper during the day, according to Mom, and the parents have had to lull her to sleep by gently rocking her bed. But after spending 20 minutes rocking Lucie's bassinet, Brad wanted to try something else to produce soothing motions and realized that, well, a vibrator vibrates.
When Laura came home, he told her about his little trick and how it put the baby to sleep right away.
"He used a non conventional sleep aid today and it worked surprisingly well," the mom of four shared on Instagram. "Almost choked on my tea when he told me."
Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do, right?
Laura told Kidspot that some people have suggested buying a vibration mat or something a little less conspicuous. But the mom said the batteries for the sex toy last pretty long (they have yet to change them) and it "is not being used for anything else at the moment" (something many moms of babies can relate to).
