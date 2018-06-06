Mom Shamed for Not Sitting With Her Kids on a Plane

Apparently, people care a lot about how a mom decides to travel with her children, as Kirstie Allsopp found out this week. The British TV host and mom of two has taken a lot of flak from other parents for saying that she sometimes sits in a different class from her children.
In a recent interview with the Sun, Allsopp revealed that she treats herself to premium economy at times, especially if it's an overnight flight. In those cases, her two boys (ages 10 and 12) would fly separately from her.
"If I'm going to spend money, it's on the holiday itself rather than the flights," she told the Sun. "Obviously, this wasn’t the case when they were little but now they are big enough to sit separately, they do."
Her thinking is in line with that of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who made headlines last year for flying first class while his children sat in economy. Ramsay had noted that not giving his kids a 10-course menu with champagne is a choice to keep them real.
"Club Class should be a huge treat you've worked hard for. If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling. I suspect Gordon Ramsay and I can’t be the only ones to think this," Allsopp said.
Since the interview, several high-profile websites and newspapers have twisted the mom's words, reporting that she flies first class while her boys fly economy. Allsopp spent the last few days clarifying her part of the story and defending her decision. She made it clear that she was sitting in premium economy, which is only a few rows in front of her kids and is nothing like first class.
But people were quick to criticize the mom's decision, calling her selfish, irresponsible and unconcerned for her children's safety. They also brought up how separate seating takes away from the family holiday experience or leaves other passengers or crew members to fill the role of babysitters. Some even went so far as to call it neglect.
But Allsopp is doubling down on her decision, adding that her kids love the independence and not having Mom looking over their shoulders at what they're watching. Plus, she tweeted that her kids are quite capable of looking after themselves and "it would be pathetic if they weren't."
The lesson in all this? The mom is never, ever talking about her children or her parenting to the media again.