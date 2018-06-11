Crayola Has a New Makeup Line, So Mom Can Color Her Face Too

Back-to-school shopping may still be just over a month away, but we have a feeling moms will be obsessing over some new Crayola products way earlier than that. Thanks to a partnership between Crayola and fashion/beauty company ASOS, Crayola makeup is now a thing.
"Featuring new innovation from Crayola, this collection brings the only face crayon that can be used across eye, lip and cheek," ASOS revealed in a press release.
Yes, these are crayons that you can use to actually draw on your face. Let's be honest, who didn't try to decorate their skin with crayons and markers as a child? (Heck, we're pretty sure that as you're reading this, your children are wreaking havoc on their faces with whatever coloring tool or makeup they can get their hands on.)
The Crayola Beauty line, exclusive to ASOS, is cruelty-free and vegan. It includes 58 products—from face crayons to eye palettes to color-change lipsticks—that range from about $15 to $40. Even more amazing? The collection comes in 95 poppin' shades. (Yeah, screw those 64-count crayon boxes!)
Just look at these. They even come in an iconic yellow box.
What do you mean there are highlighter crayons, too? And mascaras? And lip and eyeshadow palettes? So many options! (Look, we won't blame you if you decide to do a little art project on your own when your kids are working on theirs.)
Even the brushes come in pencil case-like makeup organizers! Be still, inner child.
And this is how it looks when crayons are actually meant for the skin? Mind. Blown.
Now, for the tough question: How are you going to hide these from the kids?