Grandma Caught Transporting Kids in Dog Kennel Is Arrested and Charged

byJun 12, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Tennessee grandma Leimome Cheeks, 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment after an anonymous witness videotaped her releasing two children from dog kennels in the back of her Ford Explorer.

The video, which shows Cheeks opening the cages while the kids climbed out—later went viral.

According to WREG, the children told police there was no room in the backseat so their grandmother told them to get inside of the dog kennels—for 35 minutes in up to 95 degree temperatures.

“Cheeks further advised they also drove downtown, however, she checked on the children periodically and later removed them from the kennel and put them in the rear seats of her vehicle,” stated a police affidavit, obtained by USA Today.

Photograph by Memphis Police Department

Neighbors, who were shocked and saddened by what they had heard, told reporters the kennels were placed in back of the SUV to transport two German Shepherd puppies that Cheeks recently purchased.

"I'm just so sad for the babies," Nikita Blake, a neighbor, told WREG. "For them to be in the hot car like that in cages is sad."

Investigators told Fox13 News that the children were 7 and 8 years old at the time of the incident.

The man who recorded the video told reporters he was grateful to be in the right place at the right time and hopes this will help more people to speak up when they see wrong things happening.

