Online Debate Over ‘Who Gets to Stay in the Delivery Room’ Gets Heated

When it comes to who gets to stay in the delivery room, who gets the final word when Mom and Dad disagree? In an online Quora forum, one woman reached out to random strangers asking for help.
"I’m pregnant and my husband is forcing me to let his parents in the delivery room, but I don’t want that," she wrote. "What should I do?"
The responses came in fast and steady, mostly from supporters who believe that a man has no business inviting his parents to a party hosted by a woman's vagina.
“You’re a mama now," one woman wrote. "Congratulations. Now grow a pair of balls.”
Another chimed in with her two cents, stating, "This is what happens when a mother breastfeeds her son far past his senior year of high school. Lol."
Other highlights from the opinion poll included these remarks:
"Ask him this, 'Would you permit me to have my parents or siblings in the room while you were having [a] colonoscopy or a scope put up your penis to offer moral support?' I think not."
"It's your health, comfort, pain … it's your naked vagina!"
"Your husband needs to cut the umbilical cord to his parents before he's allowed to cut the umbilical cord to your child."
"Your womb, your call."
"The person who's pushing another human being out of her vagina is the only person who gets to decide who is and who is not allowed to watch."
“'Forcing' you? Nope! You don’t even have to let him in the delivery room."
Though most lightheartedly agreed that the husband's parents should take their "social gathering" elsewhere, some of the comments were harsh and bitter, pointing to concerns over the marriage in general.
"Defend your boundaries!" wrote one woman, "or leave now. Because I'm sorry to say that if he won't respect your boundaries now, as time goes by, it's only going to get worse."
Another wrote, "If he doesn’t listen, divorce him because he probably doesn’t care about you anyways."
One woman even took to name-calling, stating, "Your husband is an idiot. There is a total lack of empathy here. What man would allow other people to watch his wife at such a vulnerable and embarrassing moment?"
And then this—from a disconcerted man:
"Many of the answers to this question frustrate me and reek of sexism and misandry," he wrote. "Women love to say, 'It takes two to tango' when they're demanding support, but that turns into 'It's my vagina' real quick when they're demanding autonomy instead."
Perhaps he should have responded to the opposing Quora from 2015, asking, "How can I convince my wife to let my parents (she invited her parents) be in the delivery room for the birth of our son?"
In the end, it's her body, as well as her marriage. What would you do?