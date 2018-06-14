Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Online Debate Over ‘Who Gets to Stay in the Delivery Room’ Gets Heated

byJun 14, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

When it comes to who gets to stay in the delivery room, who gets the final word when Mom and Dad disagree? In an online Quora forum, one woman reached out to random strangers asking for help.

"I’m pregnant and my husband is forcing me to let his parents in the delivery room, but I don’t want that," she wrote. "What should I do?"

The responses came in fast and steady, mostly from supporters who believe that a man has no business inviting his parents to a party hosted by a woman's vagina.

“You’re a mama now," one woman wrote. "Congratulations. Now grow a pair of balls.”

Another chimed in with her two cents, stating, "This is what happens when a mother breastfeeds her son far past his senior year of high school. Lol."

The responses came in fast and steady, mostly from supporters who believe that a man has no business inviting his parents to a party hosted by a woman's vagina.

Other highlights from the opinion poll included these remarks:

"Ask him this, 'Would you permit me to have my parents or siblings in the room while you were having [a] colonoscopy or a scope put up your penis to offer moral support?' I think not."

"It's your health, comfort, pain … it's your naked vagina!"

"Your husband needs to cut the umbilical cord to his parents before he's allowed to cut the umbilical cord to your child."

"Your womb, your call."

"The person who's pushing another human being out of her vagina is the only person who gets to decide who is and who is not allowed to watch."

“'Forcing' you? Nope! You don’t even have to let him in the delivery room."

Though most lightheartedly agreed that the husband's parents should take their "social gathering" elsewhere, some of the comments were harsh and bitter, pointing to concerns over the marriage in general.

"Defend your boundaries!" wrote one woman, "or leave now. Because I'm sorry to say that if he won't respect your boundaries now, as time goes by, it's only going to get worse."

Another wrote, "If he doesn’t listen, divorce him because he probably doesn’t care about you anyways."

One woman even took to name-calling, stating, "Your husband is an idiot. There is a total lack of empathy here. What man would allow other people to watch his wife at such a vulnerable and embarrassing moment?"

And then this—from a disconcerted man:

"Many of the answers to this question frustrate me and reek of sexism and misandry," he wrote. "Women love to say, 'It takes two to tango' when they're demanding support, but that turns into 'It's my vagina' real quick when they're demanding autonomy instead."

Perhaps he should have responded to the opposing Quora from 2015, asking, "How can I convince my wife to let my parents (she invited her parents) be in the delivery room for the birth of our son?"

In the end, it's her body, as well as her marriage. What would you do?

Related Gallery

Bizarre Birth Stories

by Apr 08, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

In 2001, biracial couple Dean Durrant and Alison Spooner had a pair of incredible twin girls: one with blond hair, blue eyes and white skin like Alison and one with brown hair, brown eyes and black skin like Dean. The couple repeated the extremely rare feat in 2010, when they produced another set of twin girls, also with different colored skin!

Photo via Twins With Tots

RELATED

Brave Mom Distracts Armed Fake Cop With Tacos
More from news

Online Debate Over ‘Who Gets to Stay in the Delivery Room’ Gets Heated
Jun 14, 2018

Brave Mom Distracts Armed Fake Cop With Tacos
Jun 13, 2018

Mom Issues Warning About Fuzzy Caterpillars After Her Daughter Is Injured
Jun 13, 2018

Mom Warns of Ticks After Child Woke Up Unable to Walk
Jun 12, 2018

Grandma Caught Transporting Kids in Dog Kennel Is Arrested and Charged
Jun 12, 2018

UPDATE: Orlando Hostage Situation Ends in 5 Deaths
Jun 12, 2018

Crayola Has a New Makeup Line, So Mom Can Color Her Face Too
Jun 11, 2018

What If a Blood Test Could Predict If Your Baby Will Be a Preemie?
Jun 08, 2018

Mom Gets Creative to Lose 105 Pounds
Jun 07, 2018
More Results