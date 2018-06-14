Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Target Pulls Controversial 'Baby Daddy' Card From Stores

byJun 14, 2018
Photograph by American Greetings

Even Father's Day isn't without its controversy, thanks to outrage over a "Baby Daddy" card featuring a black couple kissing. The American Greetings card, sold in retailers across the U.S., including 900 Target stores, has been pulled after customers slammed it for being racially insensitive.

"You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father's Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!" wrote Takeisha Saunders, a Dallas resident who was one of the first people to speak out against the card on social media. She added the hashtags: "#OurVoicesReally #NotMyNarrative #HowAboutHusband #HowAboutLove #HowAboutJustDad."

To many, the term "baby daddy" isn't a compliment but rather a term that describes a deadbeat parent. Using it to describe black families feels like a "slap in the face," some argue, and stigmatizes people of color's parent relationships.

Others, though, say people should lighten up.

Both Target and American Greetings have apologized for the attempt at being playful gone wrong.

"We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It's never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell," a spokesperson from Target said.

American Greetings said the words inside the card, which reads, "You're a wonderful husband and father—and I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father's Day," makes clear that the card was "created for, and addressed to, a loving husband."

Photograph by American Greetings

"However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused," the card company said in a statement.

If you're tired of the dad stereotypes and bad jokes on Father's Day cards, this dad feels you.

